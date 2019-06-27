JOAN JETT Talks Signature Gibson Guitar In New Video - "Give Her A Chance, She'll Blow Your Mind"

Joan Jett is an undeniable icon for all that is righteous in rock ‘n roll. From her pioneering spirit, to her visionary outlook on what it means to be an artist, Joan continues to inspire human beings from all walks of life.

Gibson is honored to introduce the Joan Jett Signature ES-339. Calling on nearly two years of touring R&D with the Joan, this guitar features a thermally-engineered chambered maple centerblock and thermally engineered Adirondack Spruce bracing, a first for Gibson ES guitars.

The Joan Jett Signature ES-339 will be produced in a very limited run of only 150 guitars available worldwide, with the first 50 hand-signed by Joan.

Each instrument will come with a Gibson Joan Jett Signature hardshell case and custom Joan Jett certificate of authenticity. For more details, click here.