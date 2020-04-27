JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS Perform "I Hate Myself For Loving You" For Rolling Stone’s “In My Room" Series; Video

Rolling Stone and Gibson have teamed up to offer a special weeklong series of music performances and the first-ever chance for music fans to make a charitable donation to support musicians and walk away with a signature guitar.

This “In My Room” session, presented by Gibson, spotlights Joan Jett & The Blackhearts performing the hard-rocking “I Hate Myself For Loving You”, while the band members stay socially distant in their own homes.

To support the music community in these uncertain times, Joan Jett has teamed with Gibson guitars to donate an autographed, limited-edition Gibson Joan Jett ES 339 Electric Guitar - of which only 150 were made worldwide - for auction on CharityBuzz.com, here.

Proceeds from the auction organized by Gibson Gives - the charitable arm of Gibson - and Rolling Stone, will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund offering immediate financial assistance to musicians, production crews, and music industry creators; to donate directly, head here.

Calling on nearly two years of touring research and development alongside Joan Jett and Gibson’s Master Luthiers, the Joan Jett ES-339 guitar is a unique hollow-body design in a stunning Wine Red which like its legendary namesake, redefines what a guitar can do.

Estimated Value: $2,500.00. Preview here, donate and bid here.

The new Joan Jett ES-339 guitar features a thermally-engineered chambered maple centerblock and thermally-engineered Adirondack Spruce bracing, a radical first for Gibson ES guitars. The control assembly is hand-wired with Orange Drop capacitors and is paired with our Burstbucker 2 and Burstbucker 3 humbucking pickups. From sweet to rude, the tonal capabilities of the Joan Jett ES-339 guitar are truly limitless. The stunning AAA figured maple veneers are finished in Wine Red for a look that will always make a statement. The Joan Jett ES-339 will be produced in a very limited run of only 150 guitars worldwide. The autographed instrument will come with a Gibson Joan Jett Signature hardshell case and custom Joan Jett certificate of authenticity.

Music fans will have the chance to make a charitable donation to support musicians worldwide and walk away with a piece of rock ‘n’ roll history. Bidding for the Joan Jett ES-339 autographed guitar will close on Friday, May 8 at 3 PM, ET. Shipping is contingent on COVID-19 restrictions; shipping ETA Summer 2020.

(Photo - Gibson)