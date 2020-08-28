JOB FOR A COWBOY – Metal Blade Records Reissues Sun Eater On Vinyl

August 28, 2020, an hour ago

news black death rarities job for a cowboy

JOB FOR A COWBOY – Metal Blade Records Reissues Sun Eater On Vinyl

Metal Blade Records has reissued Job For A Cowboy's 2014 Sun Eater album on vinyl. See below for an overview of all versions; order your copy now at IndieMerch or Kings Road.

Versions:
- Orange in yellow sunburst vinyl (US exclusive)
- Aqua / white melt vinyl (US exclusive)
- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
- Blue / black galaxy vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- Neon yellow / orange spinner vinyl (Kings Road exclusive - limited to 100 copies)



