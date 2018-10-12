JOE BONAMASSA Announces Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea Cruise: Mediterranean Featuring PETER FRAMPTON, BERNIE MARSDEN And More; Lineup Video Streaming

Following four successful Caribbean voyages - and a fifth sold out for early 2019 - Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation, Joe Bonamassa, and Sixthman, in partnership with AEG Presents, are proud to present Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea: Mediterranean, sailing August 16th - 21st, 2019, from Barcelona, Spain to the idyllic ports of call of Monte Carlo, Monaco and Valletta, Malta. Interested Fans are encouraged to pre-register now at bluesaliveatseaeurope.com for the best selection of staterooms during pre-sale.

As with the previous United States-based sailings, the Mediterranean voyage will feature non-stop music across multiple stages as guests immerse themselves in five days filled with extraordinary music and one-of-a-kind collaborative sets from many of our talented artists.

Joining Joe Bonamassa on the 2019 festival are a robust mix of blues-rock powerhouses and the best emerging talent, including Peter Frampton, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Larkin Poe, Eric Bibb, Bernie Marsden, Curtis Harding, Philip Sayce, King King, Ryan McGarvey, Toronzo Cannon, Jerron ‘Blind Boy’ Paxton, Robert Jon & The Wreck, Little Billie and more to be announced soon.

Watch the Blues Alive At Sea: Mediterranean lineup video:

In addition to a plethora of incredible live performances, guests will enjoy a variety of music-centric activities, including one activity each with both Joe Bonamassa and Peter Frampton, plus autograph sessions with select Blues stars and opportunities to jam with fellow cruisers. While docked at our exotic ports guests can experience the unrivaled glitz and glamour of Monte Carlo and explore the ancient island of Malta to round out the perfect adventure while sailing through paradise aboard Norwegian Pearl.

For the best selection of staterooms, fans are encouraged to pre-register for the sailing now. The Double occupancy staterooms on Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea Mediterranean begin at £1,180 per person, plus taxes and fees, with low deposit amounts and flexible payment plans available. For more information about booking your vacation, visit bluesaliveatseaeurope.com or call Sixthman directly at +44 808 164 1488 between the hours of 10 AM, EST and 11 PM, GMT.

A destination of her own, the recently renovated Norwegian Pearl offers guests Norwegian Cruise Line’s signature freedom and flexibility during their vacation. Fresh off a dry dock refurbishment where she received enhancements to every part of the onboard experience Norwegian Pearl now features 16 delicious and visually stunning dining options, 15 bars and relaxing lounges, a dazzling casino, tranquil spa and gym, updated design and décor in public spaces and brand-new state of the art features on board cabins.

(Photo - Marty Moffat)