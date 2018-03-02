JOE BONAMASSA Announces Summer Tour Dates

Joe Bonamassa, the two-time Grammy-nominated blues rock guitar icon announces a new US tour for summer 2018. As the #1 blues selling artist in the world with a record-breaking 19 #1 Billboard albums to his name, Bonamassa has chosen to make this tour his greatest undertaking yet. Known for successfully tackling blues tributes to the likes of Albert King, BB King, Freddie King, Muddy Waters, and Howlin' Wolf, he has ambitiously decided to make this tour a tribute to classic country music.

This limited run of summer shows will honour the writings of the original country music legends Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, George Jones, and Hank Williams. Bonamassa will put his own signature blues rock spin on these timeless country classics. The tour kicks off in San Diego at Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay, and then to Vina Robles Amphitheatre, San Jose's Center for Performing Arts, LA's Greek Theatre, Eccles Theatre, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and an extended stay at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. The Ryman shows are also set to be filmed for release at a later date.

Bonamassa's band is filled with award-winning musicians, including Australian Country Star Troy Cassar-Daly, Michael Rhodes (Academy of Country Music's 2016 Bass Player), Reese Wynans (Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame inductee and member of Stevie Ray Vaughn's Double Trouble), Anton Fig (esteemed drummer of David Letterman's House Band) and Mahalia Barnes (celebrated Australian rock singer and daughter of Jimmy Barnes).

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 2nd at 10 AM, local time. Purchase tickets here.

Tour dates:

July

26 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By The Bay

27 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By The Bay

28 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

30 - San Jose, CA - Center For Performing Arts

August

1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

3 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theatre

5 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

7 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theatre

9 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

10 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

11 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium