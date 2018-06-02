JOE BONAMASSA - British Blues Explosion Live Debuts At #1 On Billboard Blues Chart And Music DVD Chart

Joe Bonamassa, the two-time GRAMMY-nominated blues rock guitar icon, who recently shared news of his upcoming US tour for summer 2018, recently released the new experience of British Blues Explosion Live, available on CD/DVD/Blu-Ray and 3LP (Blue, Red & White) via J&R Adventures, available here.

British Blues Explosion Live debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart, making it Bonamassa's record-breaking 20th #1. The album also debuted at #1 on the Music DVD Chart, reached #5 on the Indie Chart, and #83 on the Top 200 Chart.

The DVD and Blu-ray includes amazing bonus content such as Joe performing “Taxman” live at the Cavern Club, Joe being honoured with a “Brick In The Wall”, the British Blues Explosion Explained by Mick Wall and a photo gallery of the British Blues Explosion UK Tour.

A Salute to the British Blues Explosion, featuring the unbelievable music of Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, and Jimmy Page. Joe pays tribute to his British Blues heroes during a short but very sweet tour of Britain - five performances only. This show was recorded at Greenwich Music Time at The Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, London on July 7th, 2016.

Joe Bonamassa has been more influenced by the impact of British Blues than by any other music out there. From a young age, the musically inclined Joe fell in love with the hard-rocking, gritty and edgy sound that emanated from mid-1960’s Britain. This is especially true of the highly innovative and evocative guitar music produced by three of the field’s greatest heavyweights, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, and Jimmy Page. With the deepest reverence for what these three men have accomplished and a true love of their music.

Joe Bonamassa’s love of the British Blues is at the heart of his musical inspiration; and, for the first time, with this unforgettable performance he was able to give special homage to the British guitarists that inspired him, including Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page.

He passionately believes in the need for this and future generations of blues musicians to continue to explore the music of these three icons of blues history. "If it wasn't for certain British musicians of the early 1960s, the Blues may very well never have exploded into Rock music as we know it today, and indeed may have passed into history," says Joe.

The five-piece band included Michael Rhodes (Bass), Reese Wynans (Keyboards), Anton Fig (Drums) and Russ Irwin (Rhythm Guitar & Backing Vocals).

Tracklisting:

"Beck's Bolero" / "Rice Pudding"

"Mainline Florida"

"Boogie With Stu"

"Let Me Love You Baby"

"Plynth (Water Down The Drain)"

"Spanish Boots"

"Double Crossing Time"

"Motherless"

"SWLABR"

"Tea For One" / "I Can't Quit You Baby"

"Little Girl"

"Pretending"

"Black Winter" / "Django"

"How Many More Times"

"Spanish Boots" video:

Trailer:

Photo by Christie Goodwin