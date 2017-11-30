JOE BONAMASSA Confirmed For Hampton Court Palace Festival 2018

Celebrated blues-rock guitarist and singer-songwriter Joe Bonamassa has been confirmed to play at the Hampton Court Palace Festival on Tuesday, June 12th, 2018. Tickets are available now at this location.

Following his successful tour including two sold out concerts at London’s Royal Albert Hall in April 2017, Joe Bonamassa will return to the UK in March 2018 to perform seven concerts. Dates include Cardiff Motorpoint Arena (March 9th), Manchester Arena (March 10th), Carlisle Sands Centre (March 11th), Aberdeen GE Oil & Gas Centre (March 13th), Gateshead Sage (March 14th), Birmingham Genting Arena (March 16th) and Brighton Centre (March 17th).

Tickets for the March 2018 UK tour are available from ticketmaster.co.uk and jbonamassa.com/tour-dates.

The March 2018 UK tour will feature Joe alongside a hand-picked group of world-class musicians playing material from Blues Of Desperation, plus classic Bonamassa fan favourites.