JOE BONAMASSA Joins JOHN 5 On Stage At Los Angeles Show For JIMI HENDRIX Jam; Fan-Filmed Video Posted

Blues legend Joe Bonamassa made a surprise appearance at John 5's Los Angeles show on September 1st at Club 1720. They jammed on a pair of Jimi Hendrix classics: "Foxy Lady" and "Spanish Castle Magic". Check out the clips below.

John 5 And The Creatures recently announced the second leg of the Invasion Tour 2019, supporting the new Invasion album, released July 31st. Jared James Nichols and Reverend Jack will open the tour, which kicks off October 30th in Michigan.

Dates:

October (with Jared James Nichols and Reverend Jack)

30 - Music Factory - Battle Creek, MI

31 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester

November (with Jared James Nichols and Reverend Jack)

1 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge

2 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

3 - Ringle, WI - Q&Z Expo Center

5 - Kansasville, WI - 1175

6 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club

7 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty's

8 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Underground

9 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

11 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar

12 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

14 - Atlanta, GA - Smith's Old Bar

15 - New Orleans, LA - The Parish at the House of Blues

16 - Miramar Beach, FL - Village Door Music Hall

17 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

18 - Charlotte, NC - Amos Southend

20 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

21 - Annapolis, MD - Ram's Head on Stage

22 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

23 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

24 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall