JOE BONAMASSA Joins JOHN 5 On Stage At Los Angeles Show For JIMI HENDRIX Jam; Fan-Filmed Video Posted
September 3, 2019, 16 minutes ago
Blues legend Joe Bonamassa made a surprise appearance at John 5's Los Angeles show on September 1st at Club 1720. They jammed on a pair of Jimi Hendrix classics: "Foxy Lady" and "Spanish Castle Magic". Check out the clips below.
John 5 And The Creatures recently announced the second leg of the Invasion Tour 2019, supporting the new Invasion album, released July 31st. Jared James Nichols and Reverend Jack will open the tour, which kicks off October 30th in Michigan.
Dates:
October (with Jared James Nichols and Reverend Jack)
30 - Music Factory - Battle Creek, MI
31 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester
November (with Jared James Nichols and Reverend Jack)
1 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge
2 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's
3 - Ringle, WI - Q&Z Expo Center
5 - Kansasville, WI - 1175
6 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club
7 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty's
8 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Underground
9 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck
11 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar
12 - Memphis, TN - Growlers
14 - Atlanta, GA - Smith's Old Bar
15 - New Orleans, LA - The Parish at the House of Blues
16 - Miramar Beach, FL - Village Door Music Hall
17 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
18 - Charlotte, NC - Amos Southend
20 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger
21 - Annapolis, MD - Ram's Head on Stage
22 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge
23 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club
24 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall