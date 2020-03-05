JOE BONAMASSA Launches Instrumental Project THE SLEEP EAZYS; "Bond (On Her Majesty’s Secret Service)" Now Available

March 5, 2020, an hour ago

news joe bonamassa the sleep eazys riff notes

JOE BONAMASSA Launches Instrumental Project THE SLEEP EAZYS; "Bond (On Her Majesty’s Secret Service)" Now Available

Guitar icon Joe Bonamassa has announced a full-length instrumental album, Easy To Build, Hard To Sell, as he debuts his brand new project, The Sleep Eazys. The first single, "Bond (On Her Majesty’s Secret Service)" - a nod to the 1969 classic action film - is now available on all streaming services. Check out the teaser below.

Bonamassa: "To be honest, I have always wanted to do a record like this. But to be even more honest, I'm not sure I was ready, both professionally and musically, until now. The time finally felt right to finally pay tribute to a mentor, a friend and one of the greatest guitarists of all time: the late great Danny Gatton. My time hanging out and jamming with Danny as a child shaped my playing and musical pathway more than just about anyone."

Tracklist:

"Fun House" 
"Move" 
"Ace Of Spades" 
"Ha So" 
"Hawaiian Eye" 
"Bond (On Her Majesty's Secret Service)" 
"Polk Salad Annie" 
"Blue Nocturne" 
"It Was A Very Good Year"



Featured Audio

MY DYING BRIDE – “Tired Of Tears” (Nuclear Blast)

MY DYING BRIDE – “Tired Of Tears” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

Latest Reviews