JOE BONAMASSA Launches Instrumental Project THE SLEEP EAZYS; "Bond (On Her Majesty’s Secret Service)" Now Available

Guitar icon Joe Bonamassa has announced a full-length instrumental album, Easy To Build, Hard To Sell, as he debuts his brand new project, The Sleep Eazys. The first single, "Bond (On Her Majesty’s Secret Service)" - a nod to the 1969 classic action film - is now available on all streaming services. Check out the teaser below.

Bonamassa: "To be honest, I have always wanted to do a record like this. But to be even more honest, I'm not sure I was ready, both professionally and musically, until now. The time finally felt right to finally pay tribute to a mentor, a friend and one of the greatest guitarists of all time: the late great Danny Gatton. My time hanging out and jamming with Danny as a child shaped my playing and musical pathway more than just about anyone."

Tracklist:

"Fun House"

"Move"

"Ace Of Spades"

"Ha So"

"Hawaiian Eye"

"Bond (On Her Majesty's Secret Service)"

"Polk Salad Annie"

"Blue Nocturne"

"It Was A Very Good Year"