JOE BONAMASSA Makes History At Sea

Coming off a 5th sold-out Caribbean sailing ofKeeping the Blues Alive at Sea this past February, Joe Bonamassa makes history with Sixthman, the industry leader in festivals at sea, by selling out another cruise in the same year in The Mediterranean. A waiting list is active for fans that would like to sign up should availability open for the five day inaugural voyage sailing August 16-21, 2019 from Barcelona, Spain, to Monte Carlo, Monaco, and Malletta, Malta. The Mediterranean edition of Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea will feature performances by Peter Frampton, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Robert Randolph & The Family Band, and dozens more Blues artists.

“This past year has been the best one of all of our cruises so far and we had such a great time,” shares Bonamassa. “When we first started this thing 6 years ago, we never expected to get this far, but look at us now on already planning our 6th Caribbean Cruise and selling out two cruises in one year. It is really amazing and we have the fans to thank for supporting us. Also it is important to mention that the (Keeping The Blues Alive) Foundation raised over $136,000 from this past cruise which is incredible, that is what this is all about.”

Frampton’s appearance on the festival bill makes this already unique voyage even more special. Recently, he announced his farewell tour making Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Mediterranean his only European performance this year. After an illustrious career dating back to the late 60s, Peter Frampton will treat guests to two incredible live performances and intimate Q&A session.

Joe Bonamassa, who recently achieved his 21st #1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with the 2018 studio album Redemption, is no stranger to sold-out performances around the globe. He’s on the road about 200 days out of the year and has sold out iconic venues like The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, CO, where he will return again this summer for two consecutive performances. His partnership with Sixthman reinforces that merging music festivals with the amenities of a luxury cruise vacation are the perfect union for bands and fans alike. This guest-focused approach has been the foundation of success for Sixthman, who is in its 18th year of serving fan communities on over 130 destination vacations at sea.

“Something incredibly special occurs when you bring together a group of like-minded fans on vacation who share similar passions,” says Sixthman CEO Anthony Diaz. “In addition to dynamic performances from iconic artists such as the event’s host, Joe Bonamassa, and others like Peter Frampton, the overall experience is fully immersive to the theme of the event. From rare on stage collaborations, meet & greets and panels with your favorite artists, our mission is to create moments and experiences that make life rock.”

In addition to his renowned talent, Joe Bonamassa is known for giving back to the community that has embraced him, which is seen in his creation of the Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation. The foundation, in support of music education, has raised nearly half of a million dollars, impacted over 60,000 students and provided relief for nearly 400 schools. More information or to make a charitable donation to the Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation can be found at: https://keepingthebluesalive.org.

Blues fans are encouraged to join the waiting list for a stateroom aboard the Mediterranean voyage at bluesaliveatseaeurope.com. Additionally, the 6th Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea in the Caribbean has been announced, sailing February 18-22, 2020 from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas for another four-day Blues-rock music festival. This year’s genre-bending lineup features a stacked bill ranging from world renowned Blues greats and up-and-coming stars of the blues scene featuring Joe Bonamassa, Buddy Guy, Tommy Emmanuel, Tab Benoit, Reese Wynans and Friends, Doyle Bramhall II, Paul Thorn, Paul Shaffer Super Session, Living Colour, Mike Zito, Cedric Burnside, Mike Farris & The Fortunate Few, Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Hannah Wicklund & The Steppin Stones, Robert Jon & The Wreck, Jared James Nichols, Ally Venable, Ida Mae, any more to be announced!

Register for the pre-sale now as this is sure to be another sold out event.

(Photo - Marty Moffat)