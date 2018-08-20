JOE BONAMASSA Premiers "Evil Mama" Music Video

Two-time Grammy-nominated blues-rock titan Joe Bonamassa returns with a brand-new studio album, Redemption, out on September 21st via his own Record Label J&R Adventures. A new video for the opening track "Evil Mama" can be found below.

Pre-order Redemption here, or via Amazon and iTunes. Joe Bonamassa's website jbonamassa.com will be releasing more new music content from the album in the weeks leading up to the street date.

Redemption, Bonamassa's 13th solo studio album and third in a row of all original material, sees him at his most ambitious yet as he continues to redefine and push the barriers of blues-rock. It features a staggering collection of 12 songs that weave effortlessly through an assortment of genres and reflect the artistic re-birth that he is currently experiencing. "I'm going through some other stuff in my life I didn't expect to be going through. It's a rising, it's contrition, it's acceptance, it's everything. It's painful, but knowing that there's a rising coming," he explains.

The album reunites Bonamassa with some of Nashville's finest music minds such as Tom Hambridge, James House, Gary Nicholson as well as Richard Page and American rock and roll legend Dion DiMucci (The Wanderer, Run-around Sue) whom adds his song writing expertise to the Title Track. Joe also continues his long creative relationship with Kevin Shirley and together create an album bigger than ever before. "From a Producer's perspective, this is far and away the most challenging and diverse album that Joe has ever made, " says Shirley.

The album was recorded at various locations including, Blackbird Studios, Nashville TN, The Cave Australia, Sydney OZ, Studio At The Palms, Las Vegas NV, Criteria Hit Factory, Miami FL and Addiction Sound Studios, Nashville TN. It was once again recorded with a remarkable collection of musicians including; drummer Anton Fig (David Letterman Band), bassist Michael Rhodes, keyboardist Reese Wynans, horn players Lee Thornburg and Paulie Cerra, harmony vocalist Gary Pinto, background singers Mahalia Barnes, Jade McRae, Juanita Tippins and Kevin Shirley introduced two additional guitar players, Kenny Greenberg and Doug Lancio. "It was interesting, because having two extra guitar players involved, allowed me to play a certain way," Bonamassa adds.

The album opens with a tip of the hat to Led Zeppelin on "Evil Mama" that burrows into a deep groove before ripping into the rockabilly-tinged boogie blues of "King Bee Shakedown". Next, Bonamassa dips into his Black Country Communion influence to tell a tragic tale with timeless hard rock riffs for "Molly-O" and "Deep In The Blues Again" changes the course yet again with a driving rhythm meant for the car stereo.

"Self-Inflicted Wounds" is most telling of Bonamassa's progression as a true singer-songwriter, and Joe claims it as his best song writing yet. "Pick Up The Pieces" channels Tom Waits for a late night after hours while "The Ghost of Macon Jones" sees Joe trade vocals with Nashville country singer Jamey Johnson as they recount a cautionary tale of a rural renegade. '" Just Cos You Can Don't Mean You Should" channels Gary Moore for an upbeat taste of blues-rock euphoria before Bonamassa makes light of his trials and tribulations on "I've Got Some Mind Over What Matters".

Then Joe strips it down to only acoustic guitar and vocals on the heart-breaking tale of "Stronger Now In Broken Places", which promises that things will be better over time and features Midnight Oil's Jim Moginie providing soundscapes and Kate Stone on the hand pan. After this intense musical journey Joe wraps it all up with a traditional Blues Rock tune with "Love is A Gamble".

There is a resounding theme of redemption and salvation on the album, but also very much a sense of strength and empowerment. "We all need to be redeemed at some point in our lives. It's this yearning to redeem yourself after just this tremendous loss and this tremendous feeling of pain," explains Bonamassa.

Bonamassa is at his ultimate creative peak with Redemption, which follows the recent release of his last live masterpiece, British Blues Explosion Live, that debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart and marked his 20th #1 album. Bonamassa's fire is unstoppable both in the studio and live on the road. Joe will also be performing live on Tour this summer and Fall in North America as he debuts new tracks from Redemption as part of his live set.

Tracklisting:

"Evil Mama"

"King Bee Shakedown"

"Molly O'"

"Deep In The Blues Again"

"Self-Inflicted Wounds"

"Pick Up The Pieces"

"The Ghost Of Macon Jones"

"Just 'Cos You Can Don't Mean You Should"

"Redemption"

"I've Got Some Mind Over What Matters"

"Stronger Now In Broken Places"

"Love Is A Gamble"

Joe Bonamassa will return to the legendary Royal Albert Hall in London for three concerts on April 24th, 25th and 26th, 2019. The three dates follow his October UK arena tour. Tickets are on general sale from jbonamassa.com/tour-dates and ticketmaster.co.uk.

The Royal Albert Hall shows will feature Joe performing alongside a hand-picked group of world-class musicians playing material from Joe’s forthcoming studio album, his 2016 milestone album Blues Of Desperation, plus classic Bonamassa fan favourites.