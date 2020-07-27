JOE BONAMASSA Shares New Track From Abbey Road Recordings - "Why Does It Take So Long To Say Goodbye"

Blues icon Joe Bonamassa is back with another single from his studio recordings at the legendary Abbey Road Studio in London, England. "Why Does It Take So Long To Say Goodbye" arrives on J&R Adventures, along with a special music video showing him in the studio recording the track. The track was co-written with legendary Whitesnake guitarist Bernie Marsden.

Talking about the song Joe says: “I wrote ‘Why Does It Take So Long To Say Goodbye’ about a previous relationship that I was in. We were together for five years, and we held on until the very last day. We fought for it, and fought for it, and we finally figured out it just wasn’t going to work. So that song was very autobiographical. It’s hard to write that way, I’ve always found. But my best songs are like that. Bernie Marsden and I wrote that song together. He has a great way of harmonically putting chords together, and the music has his stamp all over it. I just have to ask him, ‘What would the British do?’ And then, it’s got that big, heavy, Gary Moore-sounding riff in the solo section.”

The Abbey Road Studio recordings follows Bonamassa’s recent instrumental side project called The Sleep Eazys, who released their critically-acclaimed debut album, Easy To Buy, Hard To Sell, early last month. The album was produced by Bonamassa and features some of his frequent collaborators, along with his all-star touring band. The Sleep Eazys project is Joe’s second time in the studio as a producer, after Reese Wynans’ debut solo album Sweet Release.

Stream / download "Why Does It Take So Long To Say Goodbye" at this location.

(Photo credit: Robert Sutton)