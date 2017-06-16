JOE DENINZON & STRATOPHEERIUS Sign With Melodic Revolution Records For Guilty Of Innocence Album; TESTAMENT’s ALEX SKOLNICK To Guest

Melodic Revolution Records has announced that they have signed New York-based prog outfit Joe Deninzon & Stratospheerius for the group’s upcoming release, Guilty Of Innocence.

Stratospheerius will release their fifth CD Guilty Of Innocence through Melodic Revolution Records early fall. The new ten track album will be available worldwide in both physical and digital formats. The album features special appearances by Alex Skolnick (Testament), Rave Tesar (Renaissance) and Randy McStine (The Fringe).



Guilty Of Innocence’s highlights include a reimagined cover of Muse’s “Hysteria,” a 12-minute prog epic titled “Soul Food” which features many of the guests mentioned above, plus “Dream Diary Cadenza,” a solo electric violin extravaganza lifted from Joe’s electric violin concerto.



The band is led by founding member, electric violinist and vocalist Joe Deninzon. Joe has been called the “Jimi Hendrix of the electric violin.”



Guilty Of Innocence features members: French guitarist Aurelien Budynek (Cindy Blackman, Vernon Reid), bassist Jamie Bishop (The Syn, Francis Dunnery), and drummer Lucianna Padmore, praised by Modern Drummer Magazine for her “Deep grooves and serious fusion chops.”

In a Statement from Joe

“We are honored to be part of Melodic Revolution Records, and feel it will be a strong partnership, We would love to expand our audience worldwide, especially in the prog community. We love Nick’s commitment to and enthusiasm about the artists on his label.

In a Statement from Nick Katona President MRR:

“I’m a longtime fan of the band and look forward to this journey of making music and magic through our collaboration.

Melodic Revolution Records is more than just another independent record label: we are a family of individuals and musicians that work hard together like a well-oiled machine, bringing the music listener, music that inspires, and makes us think, while cultivating memories – music that will stand the test of time. It is through this family atmosphere that new collaborations have evolved to create a rich blend of dynamic new music."