JOE ELLIOTT Issues New DEF LEPPARD Album Update - "The One Thing About This Band Is It Never Stops Working, Even When We’re Not Visible"

Def Leppard's new album has had an update from frontman Joe Elliott, in an exclusive interview with Express.co.uk. It’s been five years since Def Leppard’s self-titled last studio album, and now Elliott offers an update on what’s next for the band.

Speaking from lockdown at his home in Ireland, Joe admitted he’d been “getting on with stuff I wouldn't normally have time to get on with.” As for Def Leppard’s new album, the singer teased: “It’s always a possibility. The one thing about this band is it never stops working, even when we’re not visible. We are always doing something, we’re always writing, we keep in touch with each other regarding putting new ideas together. It is very possible that something may occur during this lockdown. We’ve got nothing concrete, we’ll just have to see how it goes.”

However, Elliott did reveal: “We’ve got a lot of historical stuff that’s kinda been sat on the shelf gathering dust that we’re starting to dust down now and say, ‘Now’s the time to start tiding this lot up’. So there’s a lot of current work going on right now, whether writing new stuff or tiding up old stuff. One day we will make another record and it will be a furthering of our story.”

The complete 5-song performance from Def Leppard’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inauguration will be released on vinyl for Record Store Day, on August 29.

The release features guest stars Brian May (Queen) and Ian Hunter on “All the Young Dudes”. Mastered by Ronan McHugh and Joe Elliott.

Tracklisting:

Side A:

"Hysteria" (Live At The Rock 'N' Roll Hall Of Fame)

"Rock Of Ages" (Live At The Rock 'N' Roll Hall Of Fame)

"Photograph" (Live At The Rock 'N' Roll Hall Of Fame)

Side B:

"Pour Some Sugar On Me" (Live At The Rock 'N' Roll Hall Of Fame)

"All The Young Dudes" (Live At The Rock 'N' Roll Hall Of Fame)