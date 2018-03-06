JOE ELLIOTT On DEF LEPPARD's 2008 CMT Crossroads Performance With TAYLOR SWIFT - "This Shouldn't Work, But It Absolutely Did"; Video

Back in 2008, Def Leppard and Taylor Swift joined forces for an episode of CMT's Crossroads series, performing the Def Leppard hits "Photograph", "Hysteria", "Pour Some Sugar On Me" and more. In the new video below, Joe Elliott reflects on the performance.

Two of the world’s greatest rock bands - Def Leppard and Journey - are teaming up for a massive co-headlining North American tour. In the video below, Def Leppard's Joe Elliot and Journey's Neal Schon meet up at Live Nation HQ. The video, titled “Mission Possible,” shows the two plotting their 60+ city tour this summer in a hilarious behind-the-scenes fashion.

Promising to be one of the top tours of the year, the North American trek will be composed of both stadium and arena concerts, with half of the shows being closed by Journey and half by Def Leppard. The tour, promoted by Live Nation, kicks off May 21st in Hartford, Connecticut, at the XL Center and will feature complete sets and all-new production from both bands, and an arsenal of their hits such as “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Lights,” “Photograph,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Rock of Ages” and “Faithfully.”

The 58-city tour will hit ten stadiums - Toronto’s Rogers Centre; Atlanta’s Sun Trust Park; Detroit’s Comerica Park; Chicago’s Wrigley Field; Denver’s Coors Field; Minneapolis’ Target Field; Boston’s Fenway Park; St. Louis’ Busch Stadium; San Francisco’s AT&T Park; and San Diego’s Petco Park - as well as world-famous arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the ‘Fabulous’ Forum in Inglewood, California.

Neal Schon said, “These co-headlining Journey/Def Leppard dates will be epic classic rock shows. So many hits. It will be great to see you all, friends!”

Said Joe Elliott, “This tour is going to be a blast! We’ve toured together before and it was massive. This time it’s going to be even bigger and better!”

Jonathan Cain added, “We are all anxious to share our sound with the world again and, along with Def Leppard, we are part of a world-class package to the rock stage that spans decades and represents a multi-platinum legacy.”

Added Rick Savage of Def Leppard, "12 years ago we embarked on a US tour with Journey and it was an absolute blast. Looking forward to hooking up again. Believe me, this will be even more spectacular."

Def Leppard / Journey dates:

May

21 - Hartford, CT - XL Center**

23 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center

25 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

26 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center**

28 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

30 - Cincinnati, OH - U.S. Bank Arena

June

1 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

2 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

5 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

6 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

8 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

9 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

11 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center**

13 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

15 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

16 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena

July

1 - Atlanta, GA - SunTrust Park

3 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

4 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

6 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

7 - North Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena

9 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

11 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

13 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

14 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field**

16 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

18 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

19 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

21 - Denver, CO - Coors Field

23 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena**

25 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center**

27 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field

28 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome**

August

11 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park**

13 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

15 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

17 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - BB&T Center

18 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

20 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena @ The BJCC

22 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

24 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium

25 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

27 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

29 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

31 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

September

1 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center**

5 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

7 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

8 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena**

21 - San Francisco, CA - AT&T Park

23 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park

25 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

26 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena

28 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

29 - Seattle, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre

October

1 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

4 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

** Not ticketed by Ticketmaster