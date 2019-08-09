JOE ELLIOTT On Setlist For DEF LEPPARD's Upcoming Las Vegas Dates - "We’ve Got A Ton Of Songs We’ve Not Played For A Long Time And Others We’ve Never Played Live"

In 2013, Def Leppard played their first Las Vegas Residency, dubbed Viva! Hysteria, inside The Joint at The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Now, six years later in 2019, Def Leppard Hits Vegas: The Sin City Residency will take over Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino for 12 explosive nights, August 14 - September 7.

Joe Elliott spoke to LasVegasMagazine about the upcoming shows, and revealed: "We’re not doing the same show. In fact we may not do the same show twice on this one. We’ve got a ton of songs we’ve not played for a long time and others we’ve never played live, so we’re mixing those in with the ones that we couldn’t get out of the room if we didn’t play. We’ve never been scared of our hits. If you can’t handle the responsibility of a hit, then don’t write it. And we get such a kick out of doing them in front of an audience. We’ll never get bored of that."

Residency dates:

Wednesday, August 14

Friday, August 16

Saturday, August 17

Tuesday, August 20

Friday, August 23

Saturday, August 24

Thursday, August 29

Saturday, August 31

Sunday, September 1

Wednesday, September 4

Friday, September 6

Saturday, September 7

General tickets may be purchased online here or in-person at the Planet Hollywood box office. All shows begin at 8 PM.

At the upcoming Las Vegas residency, Def Leppard will have 30 different limited edition, signed photo prints available for purchase. The band worked with photographer Kevin Nixon to hand pick their favourite photos, and only 10 copies will be available of each photo. Check out this video trailer, and find more info here.