JOE ELLIOTT On The Origin Of “DEF LEPPARD” – “I Started Making Names Up And It Sounded Good”

In a new video with Rolling Stone Australia called “First Time”, Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott discusses his first concert, the origin of the band name Def Leppard, first time meeting David Bowie, and more.

Legendary British rock & roll icons, and 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, Def Leppard, announce select 20/20 Vision fall tour dates with very special guests ZZ Top. Produced by Live Nation, this new leg of dates will immediately follow the group’s massively successful summer stadium tour with Mötley Crüe, which has already sold 1.1 million tickets. The 20/20 Vision tour will kick off on September 21 at Times Union Center in Albany, NY. Full tour routing below.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 21 at 10 AM, local time at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official presale credit card of the 20/20 Vision Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 18 at 10 AM, local time until Thursday, February 20 at 10 PM, local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com.

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott says of the tour, “What a year this is going to be! First, sold out stadiums, then we get to go on tour with the mighty ZZ Top! Having been an admirer of the band for a lifetime it’s gonna be a real pleasure to finally do some shows together...maybe some of us will get to go for a spin with Billy in one of those fancy cars...”

“We’re excited about hitting the road with Def Leppard this fall; we’ve been fans of theirs since forever,” says the aforementioned Billy F Gibbons. “We’ve been at this for 50 years now and the forthcoming run with them underscores that the good times are really just beginning.” He adds, “Joe Elliott is always welcome to ride ‘shotgun’ with us and we won’t even ask him to pay for the gas.”

Tour dates:

September

21 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center

23 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

25 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson Boling Arena

26 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater

28 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater

30 - Bossier City, LA - CenturyLink Center

October

2 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

3 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

5 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

7 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha

9 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

10 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

12 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center

15 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

17 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

18 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena