JOE ELLIOTT Reflects On "Terrible" 2001 DEF LEPPARD Biopic - "The Only Contribution We Made To That Movie Was Giving Them Permission To Shoot It In The First Place"

Speaking exclusively with Express.co.uk, Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott reflects on the 2001 Def Leppard biopic, Hysteria - The Def Leppard Story, which aired on VH1 that year. Elliott talks to George Simpson about how "terrible" he thinks it was, and the chances of a remake.

When George told him he was yet to see it, Elliott replied: “Oh man don’t. Do yourself a big favour and don’t. The only contribution we made to that movie was giving them permission to shoot it in the first place. And I script doctored the final draft... but it turned out to not be the final draft for obvious reasons.”

You would have thought that a film surrounding the highs and lows of a story like Def Leppard’s would be ripe for adaptation. From Pete Willis’ firing to drummer Rick Allen losing his arm and the premature death of Steve Clark, the band have been through some very tough times. However, Elliott felt the TV movie went too far in trying to fit everything in.

He said: “They were so gung ho with trying to cram so much in, that they wanted to put Phil in the band when the High ’n’ Dry tour was on. He didn’t even join the band until the Pyromania album was halfway made."

Read more at Express.co.uk.