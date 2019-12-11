JOE ELLIOTT's Side Project DOWN 'N' OUTZ Release "Creatures" Lyric Video

Down ‘N’ Outz, the project headed up by Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott, have released a lyric video for their new single, “Creatures”.

Elliott tells Classic Rock: “When I wrote the music for this I just had this weird feeling I was writing something very different to anything I’d written before. For a start, it was written on the piano but it was jaunty, vaudeville - almost a summary of the stuff that really intrigued me in my youth when artists like David Bowie, Roxy Music, Cockney Rebel and Queen embraced a very European style of writing. I knew the lyrics had to follow suit so it’s a stream of conscious type thing, very cinematic, dreamy.. don’t ask me what it’s all about!”

Read the full interview with Joe at Classic Rock. Watch the lyric video below:

Down ‘N’ Outz released their third studio album, This Is How We Roll, on October 11 via UMC. The band, featuring The Quireboys' Paul Guerin (Guitar), Guy Griffin (Guitar) and Keith Weir (keyboards), plus Share Ross (Bass, ex-Vixen) and Phil Martini (drums, Wayward Sons), takes a different approach on This Is How We Roll to their previous album. This new album only features one cover version (The Tubes' “White Punks On Dope") - alongside eleven original Joe Elliott-penned tracks.

The album is available on CD, LP, digitally and also on limited edition 12” Picture Disc LP.This Is How We Roll can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

CD:

"Another Man’s War"

"This Is How We Roll"

"Goodnight Mr. Jones"

"Creatures"

"Last Man Standing"

"Music Box"

"Boys Don’t Cry"

"Walking to Babylon"

"Let It Shine"

"Music Box Reprise/Griff’s Lament"

"White Punks on Dope"

"The Destruction of Hideous Objects Part 3"

"This Is How We Roll" lyric video: