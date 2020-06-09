JOE ELLIOTT Was The First Person To Speak To BRIAN MAY After FREDDIE MERCURY's Death - "And He Was The First Person To Speak To Me After STEVE CLARK Died," Says DEF LEPPARD Singer

Def Leppard frontman, Joe Elliott, has revealed he was the first person to speak to Queen guitarist Brian May after Freddie Mercury died, in an exclusive interview with Express.co.uk.

Queen singer Freddie Mercury died of AIDS in November 1991, aged just 45-years-old. Now, in the exclusive interview, Joe Elliott recounts how he was the first person Brian May spoke to after hearing of Freddie’s untimely death.

“I only met Freddie once, I’m very good friends with Brian May," says Elliott. “I was the first person to speak to him after Fred died. And he was the first person to speak to me after Steve [Clark] died.

The Def Leppard guitarist died of alcohol poisoning just 11 months prior to Freddie at the age of 30-years-old, so the two rock stars were certainly in the right position to comfort each other.

On his meeting with Freddie, Elliott recounted: “So I met Fred at Slane Castle just outside of Dublin in ’86 on the Magic Tour.”

The July 5 concert was part of both Freddie and bassist John Deacon’s final tour with Queen. The band didn’t tour again until 2005 as Brian and drummer Roger Taylor with Paul Rodgers.

