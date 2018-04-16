JOE LYNN TURNER - All Upcoming Tour Dates Cancelled Following "Heart Issue"

Finnish booking agent Stahl Entertainment has announced that vocalist Joe Lynn Turner (Deep Purple, Rainbow, Yngwie Malmsteen) will abstain from touring in the near future; the official statment reads:

"Due to an unplanned medical procedure, Joe Lynn Turner is postponing all activities for the next few months as he is not allowed to travel or fly right now. We are working on rescheduling all club shows and will announce new dates as soon as possible, bought tickets is valid. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. No fear, only love and positive thoughts!"

Joe Lynn Turner has reportedly been hospitalized in Belarus "with a heart issue." Vocalist and friend Graham Bonnet has confirmed these reports with a post on Instagram.

Russian news agencies RIA Novosti and TASS state that Turner is in stable condition after suffering a heart attack (myocardial infarction) and being treated at a Minsk facility.

Turner recently announced that his Sunstorm project will release their new album, The Road To Hell, on June 8th.

The first single and pre-orders will be available soon. In the meantime, check out the album artwork and tracklisting below.

Tracklisting:

"Only The Good Will Survive"

"The Road To Hell"

"On The Edge"

"Blind The Sky"

"My Eyes On You"

"Future To Come"

"Everywhere"

"Resurrection"

"Calling"

"State Of The Heart"

"Still Fighting"