JOE LYNN TURNER In Stable Condition Following "Heart Issue" In Russia

Vocalist Joe Lynn Turner (Deep Purple, Rainbow, Yngwie Malmsteen) has reportedly been hospitalized in Belarus "with a heart issue." Vocalist and friend Graham Bonnet has confirmed these reports with a post in Instagram.

Russian news agencies RIA Novosti and TASS state that Turner is in stable condition after suffering a heart attack (myocardial infarction) and being treated at a Minsk facility.

Earlier at a press conference in Simferopol, Turner confessed that he was going to move to Belarus, noting that his motivating wife was an international lawyer Maya Kozyreva.

Turner is scheduled to perform in Gothenburg, Sweden on April 25th. Check out his current tour schedule here.

Turner recently announced that his Sunstorm project will release their new album, The Road To Hell, on June 8th.

The first single and pre-orders will be available soon. In the meantime, check out the album artwork and tracklisting below.

Tracklisting:

"Only The Good Will Survive"

"The Road To Hell"

"On The Edge"

"Blind The Sky"

"My Eyes On You"

"Future To Come"

"Everywhere"

"Resurrection"

"Calling"

"State Of The Heart"

"Still Fighting"