JOE LYNN TURNER Looks Back On YNGWIE MALMSTEEN's Odyssey Album - "Some Of The Best Work Yngwie Or I Have Ever Done"

Guesting on the 80’s Glam Metalcast, vocalist Joe Lynn Turner opened about how he was talking in recent years to the Ritchie Blackmore camp about a big Rainbow reunion extravaganza including him, Doogie White, Graham Bonnett, Bob Daisley and more, claiming Blackmore's mother-in-law interfered and got it all scrapped. Turner also talked about Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force, and turning down the opportunity to join Foreigner in favour of Deep Purple. Check out the interview below.

Turner on Yngwie Malmsteen's Odyssey album, released in 1988:

"I think it's some of the best work Yngwie or I have ever done. I think it's a brilliant album, it still stands the test of time. Odyssey is just powerful; every track is a great song yet incredible virtuoso playing by Yngwie. My vocal perforamces... I couldn't get better if I tried. The writing... everything was just there in that package. I know for a fact, numerically, it's the biggest album he's ever had. And I'm still playing some of those songs with my band, absolutely. People want to hear that stuff."