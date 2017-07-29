JOE LYNN TURNER On YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Trashing Former Vocalists In The Press - "The Rantings Of A Megalomaniac"

During an interview for Metal Wani, guitar legend Yngwie Malmsteen, he expressed disdain at the suggestion of working any of his former vocalists such as Jeff Scott Soto, Joe Lynn Turner, Michael Vescera or Tim "Ripper" Owens.

Malmsteen: "I always wrote everything. I wrote all the lyrics, I wrote all the melodies, everything; it's just somebody else sung it. And to me, the singer is nothing else than a different, like a bass player or a keyboard player. They're not more important than any other musician. And they, unfortunately, seem to think that they are. I've kind of had it with their sort of… self-absorbed sort of way and I'm very much against it. No, I don't like that. I don't like any of those people, and I don't like to do anything with them ever again."

Check out the interview below.

Turner weighed in on Malmsteen's comments via Facebook:

"In regard to the recent Malmsteen article, I feel compelled to rebut his delusional statements.

The Odyssey album was his biggest success that he has not since and will never repeat again. It's undeniable that I am responsible for 50% of the writing credits namely the melody and lyrics and 100% of the vocal performances.

Malmsteen's statements can only be taken as the rantings of a megalomaniac desperately trying to justify his own insecurity. His claim that 'singers' are too egotistical is moronic and pathetic coming from him. The fact that he would lash out at all the great vocalists and respectful gentlemen that he had the good fortune and honor to work with is simply outrageous.

How sad does a man become when he has to downgrade others to make himself feel big and important. This man thrives on public approval and needs total control because he lives in personal fear. I quit Rising Force because of his intolerable and twisted ego.

If your pride is bigger than your heart and your ego is bigger than your head, grow up or you will be alone for life. But after all, who can blame a child who shits his pants because he just doesn't know any better."

Malmsteen recently checked in with the following update:

"Wow! We’ve had an extremely busy and successful year filled with sold-out shows and lots of excitement, and there’s still so much more to come. Next week, I’ll be playing my first UK show in almost a decade at the o2 Forum Kentish Town in London for one night only, and from there I’ll be heading to Sweden to headline the massive Skögsrojet festival. After that, I’ll be gearing up to hit the road for the next American leg of my World On Fire tour. Due to unprecedented popular demand and sold out shows, I’m really excited to be heading out on this second leg."

"I also have two very exciting announcements on the way that I can’t quite talk about yet - one of them with a major equipment company, and the other an amazing collectible beyond description. These have been in the works for quite some time now, but in the coming months we’ll finally be able to reveal them.

Below you’ll find a list of my upcoming tour dates. I hope to see you guys there soon! God bless."

Yngwie Malmsteen Tour Dates:

August

2 - London, England - o2 Forum Kentish Town

4 - Rejmyre, Sweden - Skögsrojet Festival

October

20 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

21 - Memphis, TN - New Daisy Theatre

22 - Hazard, KY - Forum Theatre

25 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

26 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

27 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

29 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

November

1 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theatre

2 - Kalamazoo, MI - State Theatre

3 - Chicago, IL - Portage Theatre

4 - Ringle, WI - Q&Z Expo Center

6 - Kent, OH - Kent Stage Theater

7 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of the Living Arts

8 - Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson Theatre

9 - Greensboro, NC - Cone Denim Entertainment Center

12 - Melbourne, FL - King Center for the Performing Arts