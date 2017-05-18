JOE LYNN TURNER Performs RAINBOW Classics "Street Of Dreams" And "Stone Cold" Live In Michigan; Multi-Angle Video Available

May 18, 2017, an hour ago

On April 28th, vocalist Joe Lynn Turner performed at the Token Lounge in Westland, Michigan and his set was heavy on songs from his Rainbow days, also including songs from his Yngwie Malmsteen and Deep Purple catalogues. Check out the multi-angle footage, produced by George S Pogacich, below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Death Alley Driver" (Rainbow)
"I Surrender" (Russ Ballard)
"Power" (Rainbow)
"Street of Dreams" (Rainbow)
"Jealous Lover" (Rainbow)
"Stone Cold" (Rainbow)
"Spanish Castle Magic" (The Jimi Hendrix Experience)
"Dreaming (Tell Me)" (Yngwie J. Malmsteen)
"Blood Money"
"Spotlight Kid" (Rainbow)
"Perfect Strangers" (Deep Purple)
"Rising Force" (Yngwie J. Malmsteen)
"Long Live Rock 'n' Roll / Lazy"
"Highway Star" (Deep Purple)

