JOE PERRY Joined On Stage By Members Of CHEAP TRICK, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, EXTREME At Vegas CES Concert; Video Available

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry headlined Monster's annual CES (Consumer Electronics Show) concert on Wednesday, January 10th in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dubbed The Sound Of Rock, the show honored Monster's top retail partners and was held at the Brooklyn Bowl in Sin City.

Perry was joined at the gig by his Sweetzerland Manifesto collaborator Robin Zander (Cheap Trick), Gary Cherone (Extreme), and brothers Dean and Robert DeLeo (Stone Temple Pilots). The all-star ensemble played a 17-song set comprised of Aerosmith classics including "Toys In The Attic" and "Let The Music Do The Talking", cover songs, and tracks from Perry's forthcoming solo album Sweetzerland Manifesto.

Video footage can be seen below:

Sweetzerland Manifesto will be released on January 19th. The track "Aye, Aye, Aye", featuring Cheap Trick vocalist Robin Zander, is available for streaming below.

Due out on his own Roman Records imprint (distributed worldwide by Amped Distribution), Sweetzerland Manifesto marks Joe Perry's sixth solo album and is comprised of 10 new tracks. They were all written or co-written by Joe (many with the album's guest vocalists), except for a cover of "Eve Of Destruction" with Joe on lead vocals and Johnny Depp on drums. The album features guest appearances from a long list of Joe's friends, colleagues and rock and roll icons.

Highlights include "Aye, Aye, Aye," which Joe co-wrote with the track's vocalist Robin Zander, and three collaborations with David Johansen, who sings "I Wanna Roll," "Haberdasher Blues," and "I'm Going Crazy," plus as many co-writes with Terry Reid whose lead vocals light up "I'll Do Happiness," (with Zak Starkey on drums), "Sick & Tired" and "Won't Let Me Go".

Sweetzerland Manifesto was recorded at Studio 1480 in Los Angeles and produced by Joe Perry and Bruce Witkin, with Johnny Depp serving as executive producer and additional help from Jack Douglas who co-wrote and co-produced a number of tracks. It was engineered by Witkin and Tony Perry. The album was mixed by Tony Perry with Ari Blitz serving as assistant mix engineer at After Master in Los Angeles. On the album, Joe also teams up with sons Tony and Roman on "Spanish Sushi", which was produced and arranged by The Perry Boys with Joe on guitars and bass, Roman adding synthesizer programming and Tony handling drum programming.

"It's going to be interesting to see what songs people gravitate to because there's such a wide variety of tunes," Joe notes.

Sweetzerland Manifesto tracklisting:

"Rumble In The Jungle (instrumental)

"I'll Do Happiness (featuring Terry Reid)

"Aye, Aye, Aye (featuring Robin Zander)

"I Wanna Roll (featuring David Johansen)

"Sick & Tired (featuring Terry Reid)

"Haberdasher Blues (featuring David Johansen)

"Spanish Sushi (instrumental)

"Eve Of Destruction (featuring Joe Perry)

"I'm Going Crazy (featuring David Johansen)

"Won't Let Me Go (featuring Terry Reid)

"Aye, Aye, Aye (featuring Robin Zander):