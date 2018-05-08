JOE PERRY Talks HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES - “We’re Out There Doing It For The Fun Of It”

Aerosmith / Hollywood Vampires guitarist Joe Perry was interviewed by Rock Scene Magazine to talk about the Hollywood Vampires’ upcoming tour, new album, and the fun of playing with Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp.

Hollywood Vampires - featuring Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, Alice Cooper, and Johnny Depp - will be playing dates in the UK and Europe during the spring and early summer, but the band are particularly anxious to hit the studio to make its second album, and first of all original material.

"Everybody is writing right now," Alice Cooper tells Billboard. "We probably won't get into the album until the summer, and then it'll go quickly because we've all got a lot of songs. Johnny did five movies last year so he could free himself up for this, and the band's really anxious to get together."

Cooper is also interested to see who else becomes a Vampire during the coming months. "I still like the idea that the Vampires is the world's most expensive bar band," he says. "If somebody wants to jump on stage and play with us, if they know the songs and they fit, then come on up. If a Jimmy Page could come up and play with us, or a Jeff Beck or any of those guys and do a couple songs with us, they would fit right into Vampire world, 'cause they lived through that era."

Read more at Billboard.com.

Hollywood Vampires will make their UK debut this June. Four UK dates have been announced with special guests The Darkness and The Damned.

UK dates:

June

16 - Birmingham, UK - Genting Arena

17 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena

19 - Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro

20 - London, UK - The SSE Arena Wembley

The group previously announced a string of European dates:

June

2 - Hamburg, Germany - Stadtpark

4 - Berlin, Germany - Zitadelle Spandau

12 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar

14 - Mönchengladbach, Germany - Sparkassenpark

27 - Munich, Germany - Tollwood

29 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle