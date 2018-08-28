JOE SATRIANI - 20th Anniversary Of Crystal Plant Album Celebrated On InTheStudio; In-Depth Audio Interview, In-Studio Performance Streaming

North American syndicated rock radio show and website InTheStudio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History’s Greatest Rock Bands celebrates the 20th anniversary of Joe Satriani's Crystal Planet album.

Says host Redbeard: "Ten years after redefining what the guitar composer/performer could be with 1987’s Surfing With The Alien, Joe Satriani had come to a crossroads in his career and knew that he needed a second act. He delivered in a big way in 1998 with Crystal Planet, and I’ll let AllMusic.com’s Stephen Thomas Erlewine make my case: "Joe Satriani always stood apart from the legions of guitar virtuosos who surfaced in the late ’80s, largely because he had a sharper ear than his peers…Recording with longtime bassist Stuart Hamm and drummer Jeff Campitelli, Crystal Planet finds the guitarist taking more chances than ever…It’s his finest all-instrumental effort since Surfing with the Alien.”

Redbeard continues: "Here we have Joe Satriani joining me In The Studio along with his band for an in-depth interview, songs “Crystal Planet”, ”Lights of Heaven“, and “Raspberry Jam Delta V” from the album, and live in studio performances of “Ceremony” and “House Full Of Bullets"."

