JOE SATRIANI Announces The Shapeshifting UK Tour 2020

World-renowned guitar virtuoso, Joe Satriani, announces a string of May 2020 UK tour dates to support the release of his 17th solo album. Travelling under the moniker of The Shapeshifting Tour, the six-date UK run will start at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill-on-Sea (May 22) finishing up at Birmingham Symphony Hall (May 28). Full tour schedule below.

The live show will feature tracks from the new studio album released by Sony/Legacy in April 2020, plus he will perform many of his classic fan-favorites including “Surfing With The Alien”, “Always With Me, Always With You” and ”Flying In A Blue Dream”.

The 2020 touring band features celebrated drummer Kenny Aronoff (John Fogerty) bassist Bryan Beller (Aristocrats) and keyboardist Rai Thistlethwayte (Thirsty Merc) and Joe Satriani on guitar.

Tour dates:

April

15 - Mainz, Germany - Halle 45

18 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Tollhaus

19 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

20 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

21 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg the max

24 - Enschede, Netherlands - Muziekcentrum Enschede

25 - Winterbach, Germany - Salierhalle

27 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train

28 - Odense, Denmark - Posten

29 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

30 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset

May

2 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

6 - Prague, Czech - Prague Congress Centre

7 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadhalle

8 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Track

12 - Firenze, Italy - Teatro Verdi

14 - Napoli, Italy - Teatro Augusteo

15 - Lecce, Italy - Politeama Greco

16 - Roma, Italy - Auditorium Conciliazione

18 - Milano, Italy - Teatro Dal Verme

19 - Nuremberg, Germany - Löwensaal

20 - Heerlen, Netherlands - RABOzaal Heerlen

22 - Bexhill, UK - Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

23 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow

24 - Gateshead, UK - Sage

25 - Manchester, UK - Bridgewater Hall

26 - London, UK - Palladium

28 - Birmingham, UK - Birmingham Symphony Hall

30 - Gerardmer, France - Gerardmer Motordays Festival

31 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

June

2 - Paris, France - L'Olympia

4 - Nantes, France - Cite des Congres

5 - Saint-Malo, France - La Nouvelle

6 - Clermont-Ferrand, France - La Cooperative de Mai

7 - Lyon, France - Le Transbordeur

(Photo Credit: © Richard Bolwell)