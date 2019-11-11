JOE SATRIANI Announces The Shapeshifting UK Tour 2020
November 11, 2019, an hour ago
World-renowned guitar virtuoso, Joe Satriani, announces a string of May 2020 UK tour dates to support the release of his 17th solo album. Travelling under the moniker of The Shapeshifting Tour, the six-date UK run will start at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill-on-Sea (May 22) finishing up at Birmingham Symphony Hall (May 28). Full tour schedule below.
The live show will feature tracks from the new studio album released by Sony/Legacy in April 2020, plus he will perform many of his classic fan-favorites including “Surfing With The Alien”, “Always With Me, Always With You” and ”Flying In A Blue Dream”.
The 2020 touring band features celebrated drummer Kenny Aronoff (John Fogerty) bassist Bryan Beller (Aristocrats) and keyboardist Rai Thistlethwayte (Thirsty Merc) and Joe Satriani on guitar.
Tour dates:
April
15 - Mainz, Germany - Halle 45
18 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Tollhaus
19 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
20 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
21 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg the max
24 - Enschede, Netherlands - Muziekcentrum Enschede
25 - Winterbach, Germany - Salierhalle
27 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train
28 - Odense, Denmark - Posten
29 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
30 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset
May
2 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
6 - Prague, Czech - Prague Congress Centre
7 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadhalle
8 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Track
12 - Firenze, Italy - Teatro Verdi
14 - Napoli, Italy - Teatro Augusteo
15 - Lecce, Italy - Politeama Greco
16 - Roma, Italy - Auditorium Conciliazione
18 - Milano, Italy - Teatro Dal Verme
19 - Nuremberg, Germany - Löwensaal
20 - Heerlen, Netherlands - RABOzaal Heerlen
22 - Bexhill, UK - Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion
23 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow
24 - Gateshead, UK - Sage
25 - Manchester, UK - Bridgewater Hall
26 - London, UK - Palladium
28 - Birmingham, UK - Birmingham Symphony Hall
30 - Gerardmer, France - Gerardmer Motordays Festival
31 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie
June
2 - Paris, France - L'Olympia
4 - Nantes, France - Cite des Congres
5 - Saint-Malo, France - La Nouvelle
6 - Clermont-Ferrand, France - La Cooperative de Mai
7 - Lyon, France - Le Transbordeur
(Photo Credit: © Richard Bolwell)