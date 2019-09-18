JOE SATRIANI, BILLY COX Invite You To Experience Hendrix 2019 Tour; Videos

The multi-artist celebration known as the Experience Hendrix Tour is set to return this October. These special concert performances present legendary artists who join together to pay homage to Jimi Hendrix. This next edition of the Experience Hendrix Tour will encompass 18 performances this coming October playing in cities along the west coast and southwestern states.

Tickets are on sale now. Watch video invites from Joe Satriani and Billy Cox below.

Touring artists: Buddy Guy, Billy Cox, Joe Satriani, Taj Mahal, Jonny Lang, Dweezil Zappa, Doyle Bramhall II, Eric Johnson, Dug Pinnick, Chris Layton, Mato Nanji, Todd Park Mohr, Anna Popovic, Kenny Aronoff, Calvin Cooke, Chuck Campbell, Henri Brown, and Kevin McCormick, with special guests to be announced.

For more details visit ExperienceHendrixTour.com.

Dates:

October

1 - Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA

2 - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall - Portland, OR

3 - Hult Center for the Performing Arts - Eugene, OR

4 - Paramount Theatre of the Arts - Oakland, CA

5 - The Expo at Silver Legacy Resort & Casino - Reno, NV

7 - Jackson Hall at the Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts - Davis, CA

8 - Luther Burbank Center for the Arts - Santa Rosa, CA

9 - City National Grove of Anaheim - Anaheim, CA

11 - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Event Center - Indio, CA

12 - The Events Center at Harrah's Resort SoCal - Funner, CA

13 - Ikeda Theater at the Mesa Arts Center - Mesa, AZ

15 - Paramount Theatre - Denver, CO

16 - Pikes Peak Center - Colorado Springs, CO

18 - First Council Casino Hotel - Newkirk, OK

19 - The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Tulsa, OK

20 - Revention Music Center - Houston, TX

21 - Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater - Austin, TX

22 - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts - San Antonio, TX