JOE SATRIANI Discusses “When Trees Walked The Earth” In Shapeshifting Sessions Video

Joe Satriani recently released "When Trees Walked The Earth" a bonus track from his new album, Shapeshifting. Satriani discusses the track below:

Says Joe: "What music would giant, walking Redwoods be listening to when they would pick and move up and down the West Coast in search of a new home? That's what got me started on the song 'When Trees Walked The Earth.' It's the soundtrack to an eco-sci-fi film idea."

Shapeshifting is out now via Sony Music/Legacy Recordings. The album was co-produced by Satriani and Jim Scott (Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers) with longtime associate John Cuniberti on board handling the mastering duties. Satriani enlisted a wide range of collaborators, both old and new, to help him bring the songs to life. Legendary drummer Kenny Aronoff (John Fogerty), bassist Chris Chaney (Jane’s Addiction) and keyboardist Eric Caudieux were the core musicians on the new album with additional contributions coming from Lisa Coleman (The Revolution) and Christopher Guest.

Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Shapeshifting"

"Big Distortion"

"All For Love"

"Ali Farka, Dick Dale, An Alien And Me"

"Teardrops"

"Perfect Dust"

"Nineteen Eighty"

"All My Friends Are Here"

"Spirits, Ghosts And Outlaws"

"Falling Stars"

"Waiting"

"Here The Blue River"

"Yesterday’s Yesterday"

"Nineteen Eighty" (Extended Version) video:

"Big Distortion" visualizer: