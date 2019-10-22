JOE SATRIANI, DON DOKKEN, GEOFF TATE To Be Inducted Into 2020 Metal Hall Of Fame

Don Dokken, Joe Satriani, and Geoff Tate will be inducted into the 2020 Metal Hall Fame, at its Annual non-profit charity Gala, The Hall of Heavy Metal History. The Gala will take place on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Marriott Delta Garden Grove in Anaheim, CA. Additional Iconic hard rock and heavy metal artist Inductees and performances will be announced over the next few weeks, along with members All-Star jam members. The Gala will be hosted by iconic television and radio personality Eddie Trunk.

Proceeds from the event go to bring free music programs and therapy services to disabled children in various hospitals and community centers throughout the United States.

The 2020 Hall of Heavy Metal History Gala, affectionately referred to as "The Most Important Night in Metal" by hard rock and metal fans throughout the world, will feature Inductions and performances by numerous hard rock and heavy metal Legends of all time.

The 2019 Hall of Heavy Metal History Gala featured Metallica Inducting Megaforce Records founders Jon and Marsha Zazula. In addition, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne assisted the Hall of Heavy Metal History Gala by providing former Ozzy drummer Lee Kerslake with his much awaited Platinum Record Awards for his participation on both "Blizzard of Oz" and "Diary of A Madman" albums. The 2019 Gala also featured former Ozzy Bassist Bob Daisley being Inducted by John Sykes (Whitesnake), and Ozzy producer Max Norman. Other Gala Inductees included Mike Portnoy, David Ellefson, (Megadeth) Jeff Scott Soto, (Inducted by Rudy Sarzo) Lita Ford (Inducted by Doro Pesch) Saxon, Jeff Pilson, Testament, and the 50th Anniversary for Legendary Los Angeles radio station KLOS. In 2019, Uriah Heep and Anthrax were also inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame. The 2019 Gala also included many exciting performances.

The 2020 Annual Hall of Heavy Metal History Gala will once again include many of the icons of hard rock and heavy metal, along with special guest performances and an All-Star jam.

Pat Gesualdo, Metal Hall of Fame Founder/CEO, says, “The 2020 Hall of Heavy Metal History Gala is going to be amazing!! As always, there will be numerous Hard Rock and Heavy Metal Idols, and many exciting performances! Our entire Board of Directors want to thank metal fans all over the world who vote for our Inductees, and attend our events. They are an important part of the Hall of Heavy Metal History. With their support, they are helping us keep hard rock and heavy metal alive for generations to come. At the same time, the Gala helps our nonprofit organization D.A.D. (Drums and Disabilities), to provide free therapy services for disabled children and their families, in hospitals and community centers throughout the United States."

Find ticket information at this location.