JOE SATRIANI - Guitar Tone Software Now Available Via IK Multimedia's AmpliTube; Video Teaser Available

Courtesy of IK Multimedia's AmpliTube, fans of guitar legend Joe Satriani are now able to get software emulating his key amps and pedals. This includes presets for classic tones from Satriani's discography. The software was designed in cooperation with Satriani.

Go to this location for a complete rundown of what is on offer. Check out the IK Multimedia page here.

Satriani's new album, Shapeshifting, is out now via Sony Music/Legacy Recordings. The album was co-produced by Satriani and Jim Scott (Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers) with longtime associate John Cuniberti on board handling the mastering duties. Satriani enlisted a wide range of collaborators, both old and new, to help him bring the songs to life. Legendary drummer Kenny Aronoff (John Fogerty), bassist Chris Chaney (Jane’s Addiction) and keyboardist Eric Caudieux were the core musicians on the new album with additional contributions coming from Lisa Coleman (The Revolution) and Christopher Guest.

Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Shapeshifting"

"Big Distortion"

"All For Love"

"Ali Farka, Dick Dale, An Alien And Me"

"Teardrops"

"Perfect Dust"

"Nineteen Eighty"

"All My Friends Are Here"

"Spirits, Ghosts And Outlaws"

"Falling Stars"

"Waiting"

"Here The Blue River"

"Yesterday’s Yesterday"

"Nineteen Eighty" (Extended Version) video:

"Big Distortion" visualizer:

"When Trees Walked The Earth" (bonus track):