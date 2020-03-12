JOE SATRIANI - Inside Shapeshifting, Episode #1; Video

Joe Satriani’s new studio album, Shapeshifting, is set for release on April 10 via Sony Music/Legacy Recordings. Part 1 of a 3-part series, Inside Shapeshifting, can be seen below:

Pre-order Shapeshifting here. The first single, “Nineteen Eighty”, is available now on all streaming platforms. A video for the track can be seen below:

In addition to the CD and standard black vinyl, the D2C store will offer an exclusive translucent blue colored, signed vinyl. Additional offerings will include stemless wine glasses, coffee mugs, koozies, crew socks, guitar picks and a t-shirt - all featuring Joe’s original artwork. Also available, an autographed CD via pre-order with Newbury Comics online retails store. Anyone who pre-orders via the D2C will receive early access to the upcoming US tour, to be announced shortly.

Shapeshifting was co-produced by Satriani and Jim Scott (Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers) with longtime associate John Cuniberti on board handling the mastering duties. Satriani enlisted a wide range of collaborators, both old and new, to help him bring the songs to life. Legendary drummer Kenny Aronoff (John Fogerty), bassist Chris Chaney (Jane’s Addiction) and keyboardist Eric Caudieux were the core musicians on the new album with additional contributions coming from Lisa Coleman (The Revolution) and Christopher Guest.

The retro feeling sounds of first single, “Nineteen Eighty” finds Satriani spiritually revisiting the time period when he was working with his first band, the Squares. The future guitar hero the world came to know less than a decade later, would have to wait. He recalls that in those early days, they “dialed back the guitar solos and histrionics to try to create a cooler new wave vibe.” Decades removed from those goals, he was free to go forward and attempt to recapture what was on his mind in 1980.

Staying true to the sounds of the time, he even used a vintage MXR EVH phaser. “I’ve always been a huge fan of Eddie Van Halen,” Satriani says. “In my mind, he just crystallized that era. The late ‘70s and early ‘80s, he kind of saved rock guitar. So that’s what I would have been doing.”

Tracklisting:

"Shapeshifting"

"Big Distortion"

"All For Love"

"Ali Farka, Dick Dale, An Alien And Me"

"Teardrops"

"Perfect Dust"

"Nineteen Eighty"

"All My Friends Are Here"

"Spirits, Ghosts And Outlaws"

"Falling Stars"

"Waiting"

"Here The Blue River"

"Yesterday’s Yesterday"

As previously announced, The Shapeshifting Tour opens on April 15 with a 42-date European leg beginning in Germany and winding up with a trio of mid-June shows in Spain with more dates to be announced soon. The setlist for the live show will feature tracks from the new Shapeshifting album in addition to many of his classic fan-favorites including “Surfing With The Alien”, “Always With Me, Always With You” and “Flying In A Blue Dream”. The 2020 touring band features celebrated drummer Kenny Aronoff (John Fogerty), bassist Bryan Beller (Aristocrats) and keyboardist Rai Thistlethwayte (Thirsty Merc) joining Satriani on guitar.

Tour dates:

April

15 - Mainz, Germany - Halle 45

16 - Zurich, Switzerland - Volkshaus Zurich

18 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Tollhaus

19 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

20 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

21 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg the max

23 - Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma

24 - Enschede, Netherlands - Muziekcentrum Enschede

25 - Winterbach, Germany - Salierhalle

27 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train

28 - Odense, Denmark - Posten

29 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

30 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset

May

2 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

5 - Warsaw, Poland - Stodola Club

6 - Prague, Czech - Prague Congress Centre

7 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadhalle

8 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Track

10 - Bologna, Italy - Teatro Europauditorium

12 - Firenze, Italy - Teatro Verdi

14 - Napoli, Italy - Teatro Augusteo

15 - Lecce, Italy - Politeama Greco

16 - Roma, Italy - Auditorium Conciliazione

18 - Milano, Italy - Teatro Dal Verme

19 - Nuremberg, Germany - Löwensaal

20 - Heerlen, Netherlands - RABOzaal Heerlen

22 - Bexhill, UK - Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

23 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow

24 - Gateshead, UK - Sage

25 - Manchester, UK - Bridgewater Hall

26 - London, UK - Palladium

28 - Birmingham, UK - Birmingham Symphony Hall

30 - Gerardmer, France - Gerardmer Motordays Festival

31 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

June

2 - Paris, France - L'Olympia

4 - Nantes, France - Cite des Congres

5 - Saint-Malo, France - La Nouvelle

6 - Clermont-Ferrand, France - La Cooperative de Mai

7 - Lyon, France - Le Transbordeur

9 - Valencia, Spain - Auditorio Casa de Cultura Burjassot

10 - Madrid, Spain - Sala La Riviera

11 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Barts