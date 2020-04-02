JOE SATRIANI - Inside Shapeshifting, Episode #2, Part 2; Video

Joe Satriani has released a new "Inside Shapeshifting" video in support of his upcoming new album, Shapeshifting, out on April 10 via Sony Music/Legacy Recordings. Watch below:

In addition to the CD and standard black vinyl editions of Shapeshifting, the D2C store will offer an exclusive translucent blue colored, signed vinyl. Additional offerings will include stemless wine glasses, coffee mugs, koozies, crew socks, guitar picks and a t-shirt - all featuring Joe’s original artwork. Also available, an autographed CD via pre-order with Newbury Comics online retails store.

Shapeshifting was co-produced by Satriani and Jim Scott (Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers) with longtime associate John Cuniberti on board handling the mastering duties. Satriani enlisted a wide range of collaborators, both old and new, to help him bring the songs to life. Legendary drummer Kenny Aronoff (John Fogerty), bassist Chris Chaney (Jane’s Addiction) and keyboardist Eric Caudieux were the core musicians on the new album with additional contributions coming from Lisa Coleman (The Revolution) and Christopher Guest.

The retro feeling sounds of first single, “Nineteen Eighty” finds Satriani spiritually revisiting the time period when he was working with his first band, the Squares. The future guitar hero the world came to know less than a decade later, would have to wait. He recalls that in those early days, they “dialed back the guitar solos and histrionics to try to create a cooler new wave vibe.” Decades removed from those goals, he was free to go forward and attempt to recapture what was on his mind in 1980.

Staying true to the sounds of the time, he even used a vintage MXR EVH phaser. “I’ve always been a huge fan of Eddie Van Halen,” Satriani says. “In my mind, he just crystallized that era. The late ‘70s and early ‘80s, he kind of saved rock guitar. So that’s what I would have been doing.”

Tracklisting:

"Shapeshifting"

"Big Distortion"

"All For Love"

"Ali Farka, Dick Dale, An Alien And Me"

"Teardrops"

"Perfect Dust"

"Nineteen Eighty"

"All My Friends Are Here"

"Spirits, Ghosts And Outlaws"

"Falling Stars"

"Waiting"

"Here The Blue River"

"Yesterday’s Yesterday"

