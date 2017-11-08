JOE SATRIANI, JOHN PETRUCCI, ULI JON ROTH To Launch UK Leg Of G3 2018 Tour In April

November 8, 2017, an hour ago

news riff notes g3 joe satriani john petrucci uli jon roth

JOE SATRIANI, JOHN PETRUCCI, ULI JON ROTH To Launch UK Leg Of G3 2018 Tour In April

World-renowned guitar virtuoso, Joe Satriani, will revive his G3 Tour entity in 2018 beginning March 16th in Moscow and winding up on April 30th in Birmingham playing shows in many European countries, including the UK. France, Italy, Spain, Poland, The Netherlands, Belgium, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Switzerland and more. Satriani has invited Dream Theater’s John Petrucci and the former Scorpions guitarist Uli Jon Roth to join.

Planet Rock Radio will run a 24-hour ticket pre-sale for the UK shows from Thursday November 9th at 10 AM via planetrock.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public from 9 AM on Friday November 10th from hticketline.co.uk and direct from the venues.

Each guitarist will perform their own set, followed by a massive jam at the end of the show.

G3 2018 UK dates:

April
24 - Southend, UK - Cliffs Pavilion
25 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
26 - Bristol, UK - Colston Hall
27 - Manchester, UK - Apollo
29 - Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall
30 - Birmingham, UK - Symphony Hall

Featured Audio

MOONSPELL - "Todos Os Santos" (Napalm)

MOONSPELL - "Todos Os Santos" (Napalm)

Featured Video

SANTA CRUZ - "Young Blood Rising"

SANTA CRUZ - "Young Blood Rising"

Latest Reviews