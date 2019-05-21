JOE SATRIANI Joins Forces With SceneFour For Summer Art Release; Preview Video Streaming

Another dimension of the guitar will be revealed in the summer of 2019. Joe Satriani and L.A. art team SceneFour are underway with the creation of artwork unlike anything released before. A powerful fusion of visuals crafted from guitar performance and hand augmentation, this highly limited collection is an extraordinary foray into a new visual realm.

