JOE SATRIANI / KISS Keyboardist PHIL ASHLEY Passes At Age 65

On July 10th, keyboardist Phil Ashley (top left) - who worked with Joe Satriani, KISS, Aeromsith, Mick Jagger and many others - passed away at age 65. Cause of death has not been made public

Ashley's family has issued the following statement:

"We are heartbroken at the passing of Philip Ashley. A loving father, husband and partner, a wonderful friend and passionately talented musician. We hope to honor his life next year with a memorial service - details to come."

Satriani posted the following message with the photo above:

"Our dear friend Phil Ashley passed away last week. He was a magnificent musician and human being. On stage and in the studio we made a lot of great music together, played a lot of chess (he always won) and were still collaborating. My deepest condolences to his family. R.I.P Phil, we will all miss you. Phil Ashley (top left), Doug Wimbish, Simon Philips and me at Bearsville Studios in late '90 recording The Extremist."

KISS frontman Paul Stanley posted the following message on social media in honour of Ashley:

"I am at a loss for words. My dear friend Phil Ashley has died suddenly. He was a no bullshit, warm and kind soul who I shared so many hours talking with about the value of life, family and music. He played keyboards for many of the greats. The times we won't have leaves me empty."

KISS FAQ has shared a 2017 interview in which Phil shares details of his musical journey throughout the 1980s. The interview was originally conducted for the 2017 celebration of KISS' Crazy Nights album but covers other artists Phil worked with at the time.