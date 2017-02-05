JOE SATRIANI Looks Back On Surfing With The Alien Track-By-Track - "STEVE VAI Canned 'Crushing Day' Right Away; He Noticed There Was Something Fishy About It"

Guitar legend Joe Satriani recently spoke with Music Radar about his classic album, Surfing With The Alien, going through the record track-by-track. Following is an excerpt from the in-depth interview.

"Crushing Day"

“I have to tell you a funny story now. It was one of the G3 tours and we came through San Francisco, and I remember thinking that I really wanted to play that song. And, so, we had rehearsed it and we had played it, and I remember Jeff scratching his head with me every night going, ‘What is wrong with that song?’ We tried everything. We would liven it up, we would mess it up, we would play it perfectly, we just couldn't figure out what it was.

Anyway, we're playing in San Francisco, we play that song, the show goes fine, but in my mind I know I've totally blown it. It's just something about it, I don't know what it is, I played all the notes and everything. I just remember getting a note from a fan, after that show, where he said, ‘What happened to 'Crushing Day'? You messed up every part.’ And it illustrated to me that it wasn't just me that had a problem with the song, that even a fan felt that it was necessary to say, ‘Look, all due respect, Joe, I love you, but what's up with that song?’

The other funny thing that should have tipped me off years ago was when I finished the record, I remember playing it to Steve Vai. Steve really loved the record, but I remember when it came to talking about that song, he just said, ‘Yes, it's a really cool song... solo's kind of worked out, though, isn't it?’ And it was that little comment between friends that was very telling, because I knew that out of everybody, he knows everything: when he listens to me play, he knows the backstory, just because he knows me.

We've been with each other since we were kids, but he canned it right away. He noticed that there was something fishy about it. And what I should have known when he said that was that was going to haunt me for the rest of my career! So I'm certain that if I have to play that song live again, that I'll have to come to grips with that.”

