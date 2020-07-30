JOE SATRIANI Premiers Animated Music Video For "Yesterday’s Yesterday"

Joe Satriani has released an animated music video for "Yesterday’s Yesterday", a track from his new album, Shapeshifting, out now via Sony Music/Legacy Recordings. Watch the clip below.

Shapeshifting was co-produced by Satriani and Jim Scott (Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers) with longtime associate John Cuniberti on board handling the mastering duties. Satriani enlisted a wide range of collaborators, both old and new, to help him bring the songs to life. Legendary drummer Kenny Aronoff (John Fogerty), bassist Chris Chaney (Jane’s Addiction) and keyboardist Eric Caudieux were the core musicians on the new album with additional contributions coming from Lisa Coleman (The Revolution) and Christopher Guest.

Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Shapeshifting"

"Big Distortion"

"All For Love"

"Ali Farka, Dick Dale, An Alien And Me"

"Teardrops"

"Perfect Dust"

"Nineteen Eighty"

"All My Friends Are Here"

"Spirits, Ghosts And Outlaws"

"Falling Stars"

"Waiting"

"Here The Blue River"

"Yesterday’s Yesterday"

"Yesterday’s Yesterday" video:

"Nineteen Eighty" (Extended Version) video:

"Big Distortion" visualizer:

"When Trees Walked The Earth" (bonus track):