JOE SATRIANI Quick Licks Vol. 2 Available From LickLibrary; Video Trailer

LickLibrary has announced the release of Quick Licks Joe Satriani Volume 2, available as either a physical DVD or as an instant online stream. No download option is available for this product.

In a career that has spanned over 30 years and counting, Joe Satriani has proved himself to be one of the masters of the electric guitar, combining his love of the blues, lighting fast technique mixed with his modal sensibility.

In the course, Danny Gill talks you through a variety of soloing ideas, from short melodic phrases to full shred legato patterns, which will have you playing at both ends of the fretboard in no time.

Watch a trailer below and get more info at this location.