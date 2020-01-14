JOE SATRIANI's Shapeshifting Studio Album Set For Release This Spring; New European Tour Dates Confirmed

Joe Satriani is ready to kick off the new decade with a new album release and world tour. Set for release this spring, Shapeshifting marks the legendary guitarist’s 18th studio album in his nearly 35-year career in music. More details on the new album to come shortly.

As previously announced, The Shapeshifting Tour opens on April 15 with a 42-date European leg beginning in Germany and winding up with a trio of mid-June shows in Spain with more dates to be announced soon. The setlist for the live show will feature tracks from the new Shapeshifting album in addition to many of his classic fan-favorites including “Surfing With The Alien”, “Always With Me, Always With You” and “Flying In A Blue Dream”. The 2020 touring band features celebrated drummer Kenny Aronoff (John Fogerty), bassist Bryan Beller (Aristocrats) and keyboardist Rai Thistlethwayte (Thirsty Merc) joining Satriani on guitar.

Tour dates:

April

15 - Mainz, Germany - Halle 45

16 - Zurich, Switzerland - Volkshaus Zurich

18 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Tollhaus

19 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

20 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

21 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg the max

23 - Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma

24 - Enschede, Netherlands - Muziekcentrum Enschede

25 - Winterbach, Germany - Salierhalle

27 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train

28 - Odense, Denmark - Posten

29 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

30 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset

May

2 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

5 - Warsaw, Poland - Stodola Club

6 - Prague, Czech - Prague Congress Centre

7 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadhalle

8 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Track

10 - Bologna, Italy - Teatro Europauditorium

12 - Firenze, Italy - Teatro Verdi

14 - Napoli, Italy - Teatro Augusteo

15 - Lecce, Italy - Politeama Greco

16 - Roma, Italy - Auditorium Conciliazione

18 - Milano, Italy - Teatro Dal Verme

19 - Nuremberg, Germany - Löwensaal

20 - Heerlen, Netherlands - RABOzaal Heerlen

22 - Bexhill, UK - Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

23 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow

24 - Gateshead, UK - Sage

25 - Manchester, UK - Bridgewater Hall

26 - London, UK - Palladium

28 - Birmingham, UK - Birmingham Symphony Hall

30 - Gerardmer, France - Gerardmer Motordays Festival

31 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

June

2 - Paris, France - L'Olympia

4 - Nantes, France - Cite des Congres

5 - Saint-Malo, France - La Nouvelle

6 - Clermont-Ferrand, France - La Cooperative de Mai

7 - Lyon, France - Le Transbordeur

9 - Valencia, Spain - Auditorio Casa de Cultura Burjassot

10 - Madrid, Spain - Sala La Riviera

11 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Barts

On January 15, 2020 Satriani will be inducted into the 2020 Metal Hall Of Fame by his friend and former guitar student, Steve Vai. The ceremony, hosted by television and radio personality, Eddie Trunk, will take place during a non-profit charity Gala whose proceeds go to bringing free drum therapy services to special needs children at specific health facilities and community centers throughout the United States. Other 2020 Metal Hall of Fame inductees include Steve Vai Geoff Tate, Don Dokken, Graham Bonnet and Metal Church while previous Inductees include Judas Priest, Motorhead, Ronnie James Dio, Bill Ward, Mikkey Dee, Randy Rhoads, Scorpions, and Doro Pesch, among other hard rock and heavy metal icons.

On January 16, Joe and Eddie Trunk will meet up again, this time at LA’s famous Rainbow Bar & Grill on Sunset Blvd for Trunk’s monthly LA Invasion show airing live on SiriusXM 106 Volume channel. The show will air live from 7 - 9 PM, PT and replay Friday from 2 - 4 PM, ET and 10-midnight ET. It will also be available on the SiriusXM app.

(Photo - Joseph Cultice)