JOE SATRIANI's Shapeshifting Studio Album Set For Release This Spring; New European Tour Dates Confirmed
January 14, 2020, 23 minutes ago
Joe Satriani is ready to kick off the new decade with a new album release and world tour. Set for release this spring, Shapeshifting marks the legendary guitarist’s 18th studio album in his nearly 35-year career in music. More details on the new album to come shortly.
As previously announced, The Shapeshifting Tour opens on April 15 with a 42-date European leg beginning in Germany and winding up with a trio of mid-June shows in Spain with more dates to be announced soon. The setlist for the live show will feature tracks from the new Shapeshifting album in addition to many of his classic fan-favorites including “Surfing With The Alien”, “Always With Me, Always With You” and “Flying In A Blue Dream”. The 2020 touring band features celebrated drummer Kenny Aronoff (John Fogerty), bassist Bryan Beller (Aristocrats) and keyboardist Rai Thistlethwayte (Thirsty Merc) joining Satriani on guitar.
Tour dates:
April
15 - Mainz, Germany - Halle 45
16 - Zurich, Switzerland - Volkshaus Zurich
18 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Tollhaus
19 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
20 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
21 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg the max
23 - Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma
24 - Enschede, Netherlands - Muziekcentrum Enschede
25 - Winterbach, Germany - Salierhalle
27 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train
28 - Odense, Denmark - Posten
29 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
30 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset
May
2 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
5 - Warsaw, Poland - Stodola Club
6 - Prague, Czech - Prague Congress Centre
7 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadhalle
8 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Track
10 - Bologna, Italy - Teatro Europauditorium
12 - Firenze, Italy - Teatro Verdi
14 - Napoli, Italy - Teatro Augusteo
15 - Lecce, Italy - Politeama Greco
16 - Roma, Italy - Auditorium Conciliazione
18 - Milano, Italy - Teatro Dal Verme
19 - Nuremberg, Germany - Löwensaal
20 - Heerlen, Netherlands - RABOzaal Heerlen
22 - Bexhill, UK - Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion
23 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow
24 - Gateshead, UK - Sage
25 - Manchester, UK - Bridgewater Hall
26 - London, UK - Palladium
28 - Birmingham, UK - Birmingham Symphony Hall
30 - Gerardmer, France - Gerardmer Motordays Festival
31 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie
June
2 - Paris, France - L'Olympia
4 - Nantes, France - Cite des Congres
5 - Saint-Malo, France - La Nouvelle
6 - Clermont-Ferrand, France - La Cooperative de Mai
7 - Lyon, France - Le Transbordeur
9 - Valencia, Spain - Auditorio Casa de Cultura Burjassot
10 - Madrid, Spain - Sala La Riviera
11 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Barts
On January 15, 2020 Satriani will be inducted into the 2020 Metal Hall Of Fame by his friend and former guitar student, Steve Vai. The ceremony, hosted by television and radio personality, Eddie Trunk, will take place during a non-profit charity Gala whose proceeds go to bringing free drum therapy services to special needs children at specific health facilities and community centers throughout the United States. Other 2020 Metal Hall of Fame inductees include Steve Vai Geoff Tate, Don Dokken, Graham Bonnet and Metal Church while previous Inductees include Judas Priest, Motorhead, Ronnie James Dio, Bill Ward, Mikkey Dee, Randy Rhoads, Scorpions, and Doro Pesch, among other hard rock and heavy metal icons.
On January 16, Joe and Eddie Trunk will meet up again, this time at LA’s famous Rainbow Bar & Grill on Sunset Blvd for Trunk’s monthly LA Invasion show airing live on SiriusXM 106 Volume channel. The show will air live from 7 - 9 PM, PT and replay Friday from 2 - 4 PM, ET and 10-midnight ET. It will also be available on the SiriusXM app.
(Photo - Joseph Cultice)