JOE SATRIANI, STEVE VAI And JOHN PETRUCCI To Discuss History Of G3 Via Livestream Next Week

Guitar legends Joe Satriani, Steve Vai and John Petrucci (Dream Theater) will run through G3 history on June 1st at 11:00am PST / 2:00pm EST / 8:00pm CET. Check out the video message below.

G3 is a three-man concert tour that was launched, and is headed up, by Satriani in 1995. Guitarists that have accompanied him Vai, Petrucci, Yngwie Malmsteen, Robert Fripp, Paul Gilbert, Steve Morse, Steve Lukather, Uli Jon Roth, and Michael Schenker to name a few.