JOE SATRIANI Streaming New Song "Big Distortion" (Visualizer)
March 24, 2020, an hour ago
Joe Satriani’s new studio album, Shapeshifting, is set for release on April 10 via Sony Music/Legacy Recordings. Check out a visualizer for the new song, "Big Distortion", below:
In addition to the CD and standard black vinyl, the D2C store will offer an exclusive translucent blue colored, signed vinyl. Additional offerings will include stemless wine glasses, coffee mugs, koozies, crew socks, guitar picks and a t-shirt - all featuring Joe’s original artwork. Also available, an autographed CD via pre-order with Newbury Comics online retails store.
Shapeshifting was co-produced by Satriani and Jim Scott (Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers) with longtime associate John Cuniberti on board handling the mastering duties. Satriani enlisted a wide range of collaborators, both old and new, to help him bring the songs to life. Legendary drummer Kenny Aronoff (John Fogerty), bassist Chris Chaney (Jane’s Addiction) and keyboardist Eric Caudieux were the core musicians on the new album with additional contributions coming from Lisa Coleman (The Revolution) and Christopher Guest.
The retro feeling sounds of first single, “Nineteen Eighty” finds Satriani spiritually revisiting the time period when he was working with his first band, the Squares. The future guitar hero the world came to know less than a decade later, would have to wait. He recalls that in those early days, they “dialed back the guitar solos and histrionics to try to create a cooler new wave vibe.” Decades removed from those goals, he was free to go forward and attempt to recapture what was on his mind in 1980.
Staying true to the sounds of the time, he even used a vintage MXR EVH phaser. “I’ve always been a huge fan of Eddie Van Halen,” Satriani says. “In my mind, he just crystallized that era. The late ‘70s and early ‘80s, he kind of saved rock guitar. So that’s what I would have been doing.”
Tracklisting:
"Shapeshifting"
"Big Distortion"
"All For Love"
"Ali Farka, Dick Dale, An Alien And Me"
"Teardrops"
"Perfect Dust"
"Nineteen Eighty"
"All My Friends Are Here"
"Spirits, Ghosts And Outlaws"
"Falling Stars"
"Waiting"
"Here The Blue River"
"Yesterday’s Yesterday"
The Shapeshifting Tour is scheduled to open on April 15 with a 42-date European leg beginning in Germany and winding up with a trio of mid-June shows in Spain with more dates to be announced soon. The setlist for the live show will feature tracks from the new Shapeshifting album in addition to many of his classic fan-favorites including “Surfing With The Alien”, “Always With Me, Always With You” and “Flying In A Blue Dream”. The 2020 touring band features celebrated drummer Kenny Aronoff (John Fogerty), bassist Bryan Beller (Aristocrats) and keyboardist Rai Thistlethwayte (Thirsty Merc) joining Satriani on guitar.
Tour dates:
April
15 - Mainz, Germany - Halle 45
16 - Zurich, Switzerland - Volkshaus Zurich
18 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Tollhaus
19 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
20 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
21 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg the max
23 - Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma
24 - Enschede, Netherlands - Muziekcentrum Enschede
25 - Winterbach, Germany - Salierhalle
27 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train
28 - Odense, Denmark - Posten
29 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
30 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset
May
2 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
5 - Warsaw, Poland - Stodola Club
6 - Prague, Czech - Prague Congress Centre
7 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadhalle
8 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Track
10 - Bologna, Italy - Teatro Europauditorium
12 - Firenze, Italy - Teatro Verdi
14 - Napoli, Italy - Teatro Augusteo
15 - Lecce, Italy - Politeama Greco
16 - Roma, Italy - Auditorium Conciliazione
18 - Milano, Italy - Teatro Dal Verme
19 - Nuremberg, Germany - Löwensaal
20 - Heerlen, Netherlands - RABOzaal Heerlen
22 - Bexhill, UK - Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion
23 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow
24 - Gateshead, UK - Sage
25 - Manchester, UK - Bridgewater Hall
26 - London, UK - Palladium
28 - Birmingham, UK - Birmingham Symphony Hall
30 - Gerardmer, France - Gerardmer Motordays Festival
31 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie
June
2 - Paris, France - L'Olympia
4 - Nantes, France - Cite des Congres
5 - Saint-Malo, France - La Nouvelle
6 - Clermont-Ferrand, France - La Cooperative de Mai
7 - Lyon, France - Le Transbordeur
9 - Valencia, Spain - Auditorio Casa de Cultura Burjassot
10 - Madrid, Spain - Sala La Riviera
11 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Barts