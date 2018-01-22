JOE SATRIANI - The Joe Satriani Guitar Method Episode 1: Getting Started; Video

Guitar World presents The Joe Satriani Guitar Method. In the first episode, the virtuoso guitarist himself discusses getting started on guitar and starting out as a drummer. Watch below. New episodes every Monday from through February 26th.

Joe Satriani's 16th solo album, What Happens Next, is out now via Sony/Legacy Recordings. The new, instrumentally electrifying album features a power trio of legendary status; Satriani on guitar and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee bassist Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple,Black Country Communion) and drummer Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), the latter reuniting with Satriani for the first time since their work in the supergroup Chickenfoot. Satriani is once again joined by producer/engineer/mixer Mike Fraser, his frequent collaborator over the last 20 years, on What Happens Next. Fraser is well-known for recording/mixing every AC/DC album since 1990’s The Razors Edge along with his classic works with Satriani going back to the release of Crystal Planet in 1998.

What Happens Next tracklisting:

“Energy”

“Catbot”

“Thunder High On The Mountain”

“Cherry Blossoms”

“Righteous”

“Smooth Soul”

“Headrush”

“Looper”

“What Happens Next”

“Super Funky Badass”

“Invisible”

“Forever And Ever”

“Thunder High On The Mountain”:

“Energy”:

2018 G3 Tour featuring Joe Satriani, John Petrucci & Phil Collen:

January

24 - Historic Paramount Theatre - Denver, CO

25 - Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO

26 - The Pavillion at The Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TX

27 - Austin City Limits - Moody Theater - Austin, TX

28 - Hobby Center for the Performing Arts - Houston, TX

30 - Hard Rock Live - Orlando, FL

31 - Florida Theatre - Jacksonville, FL

February

1 - Pompano Beach Amphitheatre - Pompano Beach, FL

2 - Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall - Fort Myers, FL

3 - Mahaffey Theater - St. Petersberg, FL

6 - Raleigh Memorial Auditorium - Raleigh, NC

8 - Toyota Presents Oakdale - Wallingford, CT

9 - Landmark Theatre - Syracuse, NY

10 - Palace Theatre - Albany, NY

11 - The Palace Theatre - Greensburg, PA

14 - Warner Theatre - Washington, DC

15 - Orpheum Theatre - Boston, MA

16 - Beacon Theatre - New York, NY

17 - Merriam Theater - Philadelphia, PA

18 - New Jersey Performing Arts Center - Newark, NJ

20 - Auditorium Theatre - Rochester, NY

21 - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON

22 - Hard Rock Live - Northfield, OH

23 - Chicago Theatre - Chicago, IL

24 - State Theatre - Minneapolis, MN

25 - Riverside Theater - Milwaukee, WI