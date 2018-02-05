JOE SATRIANI - The Joe Satriani Guitar Method Episode 3: Learning Scales & Practice Regimen; Video
February 5, 2018, an hour ago
Guitar World presents The Joe Satriani Guitar Method. In the third episode, the virtuoso guitarist himself discusses the importance and interest in learning scales, plus his practice regimen.
New episodes every Monday through February 26th. Watch Episodes 1 and 2 below:
Joe Satriani’s 16th studio album, What Happens Next, debuted at #9 on Billboard’s Top Current Album chart as well as the Top Album Sales Chart. In addition, the album also debuted at #2 on the Billboard Hard Rock Album Chart and at #4 on the Top Rock Album Chart.
This new, instrumentally electrifying album features a power trio of legendary status; Satriani on guitar and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee bassist Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion) and drummer Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) was originally released on January 12, 2018.
Satriani will continue on his G3 tour entity, joined by Dream Theater’s John Petrucci and Def Leppard lead guitarist, Phil Collen on the two month trek. The tour launched on January 11th in Seattle, WA will finish up on February 25th in Milwaukee, WI. Satriani will then begin the G3 Europe leg on March 16th with Petrucci again joining, and Uli Jon Roth rounding out the lineup. The European trek will finish on April 30th in The UK.
For two decades, Satriani has traveled the world, playing to sold-out crowds as both a headliner and as founder of the all-star G3 guitar extravaganza. His studio and live recordings have sold more than 10 million copies worldwide to date and of his many solo albums, two have gone platinum and four others went gold, with 15 Grammy nominations between them. His side project, Chickenfoot, featuring former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar, former VH bassist Michael Anthony, and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith saw their debut album certified gold and their second studio album debuted at #9.
2018 North American G3 Tour featuring Joe Satriani, John Petrucci & Phil Collen:
February
6 - Raleigh Memorial Auditorium - Raleigh, NC
8 - Toyota Presents Oakdale - Wallingford, CT
9 - Landmark Theatre - Syracuse, NY
10 - Palace Theatre - Albany, NY
11 - The Palace Theatre - Greensburg, PA
14 - Warner Theatre - Washington, DC
15 - Orpheum Theatre - Boston, MA
16 - Beacon Theatre - New York, NY
17 - Merriam Theater - Philadelphia, PA
18 - New Jersey Performing Arts Center - Newark, NJ
20 - Auditorium Theatre - Rochester, NY
21 - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON
22 - Hard Rock Live - Northfield, OH
23 - Chicago Theatre - Chicago, IL
24 - State Theatre - Minneapolis, MN
25 - Riverside Theater - Milwaukee, WI
2018 European G3 Tour featuring Joe Satriani, John Petrucci & Uli Jon Roth:
March
16 - City Hall - Moscow, Russia
19 - Poland Torwar - Warsaw, Poland
20 - Prague Congress Centre - Prague, Czech Republic
21 - Incheba Expo Arena - Bratislava, Slovakia
24 - Oslo Konserthus - Oslo, Norway
25 - Royal Stage - Aalborg, Denmark
26 - Filharmonie Filderstadt - Stuttgart/Filderstadt, Germany
27 - Stadhalle Offenbach - Offenbach, Germany
28 - E Werk - Cologne, Germany
29 - Tempodrom - Berlin, Germany
31 - De Oosterpoort - Groningen, Netherlands
April
2 - Auditorium Parco Della Musica - Rome, Italy
3 - Teatro Verd - Florence, Italy
4 - Teatro Degli Arcimboldi - Milan, Italy
6 - Euskalduna - Bilbao, Spain
7 - Auditori del Forum - Barcelona, Spain
9 - Wizink Center - Madrid, Spain
11 - Volkshaus Zürich - Zurich, Switzerland
14 - Klokgebouw Cultuurhallen - Eindhoven, Netherlands
15 - L’Amphithéâtre de la Cité des Congrès - Lyon, France
16 - La Seine Musicale - Paris, France
17 - Metropole Arena - Bordeaux, France
18 - Zenith - Toulouse, France
19 - Zenith - Nantes, France
21 - Stadsschouwburg - Antwerp, Belgium
23 - Zenith - Lille, France
24 - Cliffs Pavilion - Southend, UK
25 - Hammersmith Apollo - Hammersmith, UK
26 - Colston Hall - Bristol, UK
27 - Apollo Manchester - Manchester, UK
29 - Portsmouth Guildhall - Portsmouth, UK
30 - Symphony Hall - Birmingham, UK