JOE SATRIANI - The Joe Satriani Guitar Method Episode 3: Learning Scales & Practice Regimen; Video

Guitar World presents The Joe Satriani Guitar Method. In the third episode, the virtuoso guitarist himself discusses the importance and interest in learning scales, plus his practice regimen.

New episodes every Monday through February 26th. Watch Episodes 1 and 2 below:

Joe Satriani’s 16th studio album, What Happens Next, debuted at #9 on Billboard’s Top Current Album chart as well as the Top Album Sales Chart. In addition, the album also debuted at #2 on the Billboard Hard Rock Album Chart and at #4 on the Top Rock Album Chart.

This new, instrumentally electrifying album features a power trio of legendary status; Satriani on guitar and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee bassist Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion) and drummer Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) was originally released on January 12, 2018.

Satriani will continue on his G3 tour entity, joined by Dream Theater’s John Petrucci and Def Leppard lead guitarist, Phil Collen on the two month trek. The tour launched on January 11th in Seattle, WA will finish up on February 25th in Milwaukee, WI. Satriani will then begin the G3 Europe leg on March 16th with Petrucci again joining, and Uli Jon Roth rounding out the lineup. The European trek will finish on April 30th in The UK.

For two decades, Satriani has traveled the world, playing to sold-out crowds as both a headliner and as founder of the all-star G3 guitar extravaganza. His studio and live recordings have sold more than 10 million copies worldwide to date and of his many solo albums, two have gone platinum and four others went gold, with 15 Grammy nominations between them. His side project, Chickenfoot, featuring former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar, former VH bassist Michael Anthony, and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith saw their debut album certified gold and their second studio album debuted at #9.

2018 North American G3 Tour featuring Joe Satriani, John Petrucci & Phil Collen:

February

6 - Raleigh Memorial Auditorium - Raleigh, NC

8 - Toyota Presents Oakdale - Wallingford, CT

9 - Landmark Theatre - Syracuse, NY

10 - Palace Theatre - Albany, NY

11 - The Palace Theatre - Greensburg, PA

14 - Warner Theatre - Washington, DC

15 - Orpheum Theatre - Boston, MA

16 - Beacon Theatre - New York, NY

17 - Merriam Theater - Philadelphia, PA

18 - New Jersey Performing Arts Center - Newark, NJ

20 - Auditorium Theatre - Rochester, NY

21 - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON

22 - Hard Rock Live - Northfield, OH

23 - Chicago Theatre - Chicago, IL

24 - State Theatre - Minneapolis, MN

25 - Riverside Theater - Milwaukee, WI

2018 European G3 Tour featuring Joe Satriani, John Petrucci & Uli Jon Roth:

March

16 - City Hall - Moscow, Russia

19 - Poland Torwar - Warsaw, Poland

20 - Prague Congress Centre - Prague, Czech Republic

21 - Incheba Expo Arena - Bratislava, Slovakia

24 - Oslo Konserthus - Oslo, Norway

25 - Royal Stage - Aalborg, Denmark

26 - Filharmonie Filderstadt - Stuttgart/Filderstadt, Germany

27 - Stadhalle Offenbach - Offenbach, Germany

28 - E Werk - Cologne, Germany

29 - Tempodrom - Berlin, Germany

31 - De Oosterpoort - Groningen, Netherlands

April

2 - Auditorium Parco Della Musica - Rome, Italy

3 - Teatro Verd - Florence, Italy

4 - Teatro Degli Arcimboldi - Milan, Italy

6 - Euskalduna - Bilbao, Spain

7 - Auditori del Forum - Barcelona, Spain

9 - Wizink Center - Madrid, Spain

11 - Volkshaus Zürich - Zurich, Switzerland

14 - Klokgebouw Cultuurhallen - Eindhoven, Netherlands

15 - L’Amphithéâtre de la Cité des Congrès - Lyon, France

16 - La Seine Musicale - Paris, France

17 - Metropole Arena - Bordeaux, France

18 - Zenith - Toulouse, France

19 - Zenith - Nantes, France

21 - Stadsschouwburg - Antwerp, Belgium

23 - Zenith - Lille, France

24 - Cliffs Pavilion - Southend, UK

25 - Hammersmith Apollo - Hammersmith, UK

26 - Colston Hall - Bristol, UK

27 - Apollo Manchester - Manchester, UK

29 - Portsmouth Guildhall - Portsmouth, UK

30 - Symphony Hall - Birmingham, UK