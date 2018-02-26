JOE SATRIANI - The Joe Satriani Guitar Method Episode 6: Vibrato & Melody; Video

Guitar World presents The Joe Satriani Guitar Method. In the sixth and final episode, the virtuoso guitarist himself discusses the importance of vibrato and melody in songwriting and playing.

Joe Satriani’s 16th studio album, What Happens Next, debuted at #9 on Billboard’s Top Current Album chart as well as the Top Album Sales Chart. In addition, the album also debuted at #2 on the Billboard Hard Rock Album Chart and at #4 on the Top Rock Album Chart.

This new, instrumentally electrifying album features a power trio of legendary status; Satriani on guitar and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee bassist Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion) and drummer Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) was originally released on January 12, 2018.

