JOE SATRIANI - The Joe Satriani Guitar Method Episode 6: Vibrato & Melody; Video
February 26, 2018, 4 hours ago
Guitar World presents The Joe Satriani Guitar Method. In the sixth and final episode, the virtuoso guitarist himself discusses the importance of vibrato and melody in songwriting and playing.
Watch Episodes 1 - 5 below:
Joe Satriani’s 16th studio album, What Happens Next, debuted at #9 on Billboard’s Top Current Album chart as well as the Top Album Sales Chart. In addition, the album also debuted at #2 on the Billboard Hard Rock Album Chart and at #4 on the Top Rock Album Chart.
This new, instrumentally electrifying album features a power trio of legendary status; Satriani on guitar and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee bassist Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion) and drummer Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) was originally released on January 12, 2018.
2018 European G3 Tour featuring Joe Satriani, John Petrucci & Uli Jon Roth:
March
16 - City Hall - Moscow, Russia
19 - Poland Torwar - Warsaw, Poland
20 - Prague Congress Centre - Prague, Czech Republic
21 - Incheba Expo Arena - Bratislava, Slovakia
24 - Oslo Konserthus - Oslo, Norway
25 - Royal Stage - Aalborg, Denmark
26 - Filharmonie Filderstadt - Stuttgart/Filderstadt, Germany
27 - Stadhalle Offenbach - Offenbach, Germany
28 - E Werk - Cologne, Germany
29 - Tempodrom - Berlin, Germany
31 - De Oosterpoort - Groningen, Netherlands
April
2 - Auditorium Parco Della Musica - Rome, Italy
3 - Teatro Verd - Florence, Italy
4 - Teatro Degli Arcimboldi - Milan, Italy
6 - Euskalduna - Bilbao, Spain
7 - Auditori del Forum - Barcelona, Spain
9 - Wizink Center - Madrid, Spain
11 - Volkshaus Zürich - Zurich, Switzerland
14 - Klokgebouw Cultuurhallen - Eindhoven, Netherlands
15 - L’Amphithéâtre de la Cité des Congrès - Lyon, France
16 - La Seine Musicale - Paris, France
17 - Metropole Arena - Bordeaux, France
18 - Zenith - Toulouse, France
19 - Zenith - Nantes, France
21 - Stadsschouwburg - Antwerp, Belgium
23 - Zenith - Lille, France
24 - Cliffs Pavilion - Southend, UK
25 - Hammersmith Apollo - Hammersmith, UK
26 - Colston Hall - Bristol, UK
27 - Apollo Manchester - Manchester, UK
29 - Portsmouth Guildhall - Portsmouth, UK
30 - Symphony Hall - Birmingham, UK