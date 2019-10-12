JOE SATRIANI To Re-Issue Surfing With The Alien On Record Store Day 2019 Featuring No Guitar Solos

It was recently announced that guitar legend Joe Satriani's classic Surfing With The Alien album will be re-issued as a 2 LP Record Store Day Exclusive on November 29th, limited to 3,500 copies. More details have been revealed via an official press release, which can be found below:

From its original release in 1987, Surfing With The Alien established Joe Satriani as one of the definitive guitarists of his generation thanks to unforgettable songs like “Satch Boogie” and “Always With Me, Always With You”. More than 30 years after Surfing With The Alien went platinum, earned two Grammy Award nominations and camped out on the Billboard 200 for over a year, the remastered original album is paired on vinyl with a unique presentation of the album without its signature guitar leads—a chance for seasoned fans and aspiring shredders to appreciate what makes this album a must hear for guitar players the world over. This special double vinyl package—one red, one yellow—comes to record stores for RSD Black Friday.

Side A:

“Surfing With The Alien”

“Ice”

“Crushing Day”

“Always With Me, Always With You”

“Satch Boogie”

Side B:

“Hill Of The Skull”

“Circles”

“Lords Of Karma”

“Midnight”

“Echo”

Side C:

“Surfing With The Alien" (Stripped-The Backing Track)

“Ice" (Stripped-The Backing Track)

“Crushing Day" (Stripped-The Backing Track)

“Always With Me, Always With You" (Stripped-The Backing Track)

“Satch Boogie" (Stripped-The Backing Track)



Side D:

“Hill Of The Skull" (Stripped-The Backing Track)

“Circles" (Stripped-The Backing Track)

“Lords Of Karma" (Stripped-The Backing Track)

“Midnight" (Stripped-The Backing Track)

“Echo" (Stripped-The Backing Track)