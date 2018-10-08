JOE SATRIANI To Release Limited Edition Beyond The Supernova Box Set

Guitar icon, Joe Satriani, has announced the release of his limited edition box set which includes a DVD version of the critically acclaimed documentary film Beyond The Supernova, which was filmed, edited, directed and produced by ZZ Satriani, while on tour in 2016 and 2017. The film received high praise from fans and critics alike when it debuted last October at the Mill Valley Film Festival.

The collection, named Beyond The Supernova Box Set, is packaged in a beautiful custom-designed acrylic box suitable for display and includes:

-DVD version of the film

-2 CDs featuring 32 songs of previously unreleased music (film soundtrack plus 10 bonus tracks)

-A custom USB stick (shaped like Joe Satriani signature Ibanez!) loaded with the music and an HD version of the film

-Five collectable guitar picks with original Joe Satriani art

-Custom set of Joe Satriani "Shockwave Supernova" .010 to .046 guitar strings with extra 1st and 2nd strings included

-Each set will include a certificate of authenticity signed by Joe and the film's director, ZZ Satriani

-This set will be a one-time limited edition of 1,000. Each box set will be numbered and, once sold out, will not be offered again.

-As part of the presale promotion, this high value box set is being offered for $180.00 plus shipping and handling. After October 31st, 2018 the price increases to $200.00 plus shipping and handling. Place your order now to insure supply and receive the discounted price. Orders will ship on January 23rd, 2019.

For two decades, the guitar icon has traveled the world, playing to sold-out crowds as both a headliner and as founder of the all-star “G3” guitar extravaganza. Satriani’s studio and live recordings have sold more than 10 million copies worldwide to date and of his many solo albums, two have gone platinum and four others went gold, with 15 Grammy nominations between them. His side project, Chickenfoot, featuring former Van Halen front man Sammy Hagar, former bassist Michael Anthony, and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith saw their debut album certified gold and their second studio album debuted at #9. Satriani is set to end his 2018 World Tour in celebration of his 16th solo album, What Happens Next, in December. The tour launched on January 11th in Seattle, WA and will wrap up December 9th in India, shortly after visiting sold-out shows in Australia and New Zealand next month.

Satriani comments: “I'm thrilled to be able to bring to you Beyond The Supernova on DVD. ZZ's stunning film is more than a documentary, it is an artform unto itself and it tells a unique story that only he could have discovered. It's a raw and revealing, behind the scenes look at a musician's cathartic, artistic process while on a world tour. The film combines beautiful, evocative imagery and music with a backstage pass to a rock band's romp through Europe and Asia. In addition to the DVD we've included the film's soundtrack with new original music from ZZ and myself, extended live tracks from the film, as well as ten bonus tracks. This has been a fantastic project to work on. Thanks to my team, crew and family for their great work and support. Enjoy!”

Tracklisting:

CD1 – Film Music and Bonus Tracks

“Project 4 ZZ Keys Only” (ZZ)

“Industrial Starstomper 1 With Guitar” (Joe)

“Project 4 Mix With Guitar” (ZZ)

“Travel Song 1 Asia” (Joe)

“Industrial Groove 1” (Joe)

“Travel Song 2” (Joe)

“Sagittarius (Live)” (Mike Keneally)

“Birthday Drone” (ZZ)

“Flying On Earth – Memory Song” (Joe)

“Surf Intro” (ZZ)

“Part Three Banger” (ZZ)

“Texas India – Celebration” (Joe)

“Crazy Joey Intro” (ZZ)

“Opening Song 1” (ZZ)

“Komat Ekomat” (Joe)

“ART 2016 Theme Song” (Joe)

CD2 – Live Film Music and Bonus Tracks

“Shockwave Supernova Live In Seoul”

“Crazy Joey Live In Seoul”

“Surfing With The Alien Live At Hellfest”

“Singapore Soundcheck”

“Oslo Encore”

“Beijing Blues”

“Singapore Blues Jam”

“Lost In A Memory Remix” by John Cuniberti

“Cataclysmic Remix” by Keith More

“In My Pocket Remix” by Keith More

“Stars Race Across The Sky Remix” by John Cuniberti with Eric Caudieux

“Goodbye Supernova Remix” by John Cuniberti with Eric Caudieux

“BBW DDL Jam Mix”

“BBW #2 Mix”

“BBW #3 Mix”

“Music Without Words”