JOE SATRIANI - Two New Albums In The Works During COVID-19 Lockdown; Video Interview Available

Australian Musician caught up with guitar legend Joe Satriani to discuss his new album Shapeshifting. In Part 1 of the interview, found below, he talks about the new record, life in isolation, and reveals that he's working on two new albums while in lockdown.

Joe: "I got it in my head that I wanted to create two separate records in the next few months. One would be another instrumental album, and another would be a vocal-oriented record, but they would be centered around my live band. We're all on board thinking that remotely we're gonna build these records over the next number of months. So that's what we're doing with this time at home.... we're trying to be as creative as possible."

"When Trees Walked The Earth", a bonus track from the sessions for Joe Satriani's new album, Shapeshifting, is available for streaming below.

Says Joe: "What music would giant, walking Redwoods be listening to when they would pick and move up and down the West Coast in search of a new home? That's what got me started on the song 'When Trees Walked The Earth.' It's the soundtrack to an eco-sci-fi film idea."

Shapeshifting is out now via Sony Music/Legacy Recordings. The album was co-produced by Satriani and Jim Scott (Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers) with longtime associate John Cuniberti on board handling the mastering duties. Satriani enlisted a wide range of collaborators, both old and new, to help him bring the songs to life. Legendary drummer Kenny Aronoff (John Fogerty), bassist Chris Chaney (Jane’s Addiction) and keyboardist Eric Caudieux were the core musicians on the new album with additional contributions coming from Lisa Coleman (The Revolution) and Christopher Guest.

Tracklisting:

"Shapeshifting"

"Big Distortion"

"All For Love"

"Ali Farka, Dick Dale, An Alien And Me"

"Teardrops"

"Perfect Dust"

"Nineteen Eighty"

"All My Friends Are Here"

"Spirits, Ghosts And Outlaws"

"Falling Stars"

"Waiting"

"Here The Blue River"

"Yesterday’s Yesterday"

"Nineteen Eighty" (Extended Version) video:

"Big Distortion" visualizer: